A newly leaked image appears to point to Rocksteady’s latest game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, featuring live service elements, including a battle pass. The game will release this year after being delayed until 2022.

We know it’s going to have both single-player and co-op multiplayer elements, but putting this kind of on-the-fly focus on the game will have many people worried. With the constant monetization of games today, it feels like few can escape this trend.

Of course, this hasn’t been fully confirmed, and the sources of these leaks range from 4chan to Reddit, so take this information with a grain of salt.

In a purportedly leaked screenshot of the menu, though, you can see a variety of in-game currencies, as well as battle pass and shop options to choose from. We couldn’t see a screenshot of the store page, which is why some people pointed out that it might be fake.

what do you think? Should Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League incorporate these live service elements or leave them out?

