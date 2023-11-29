Home » Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Warner Bros. Keeps the Hype Going with Deadshot Trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
After a flurry of character-focused trailers in the past few weeks, Warner Bros. has now released the final character trailer for their upcoming game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This time, the spotlight is on Deadshot, the fourth playable character in the game.

Floyd Lawton, also known as Deadshot, is the most traditional member of the Suicide Squad team. Players who choose to play as him will rely on his accuracy with guns and his useful jetpack. The gameplay trailer highlights Deadshot’s skills and abilities, giving players a taste of what to expect when the game releases on February 2.

This release marks the end of the series of character-focused trailers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Now, fans can look forward to the promised gameplay demo that will showcase the game’s combat and gear systems. Rocksteady, the developers behind the game, has teased this demo at the end of the first episode, and fans are eagerly anticipating it.

With the release date just around the corner, the excitement for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is rapidly growing. Fans of the Suicide Squad and DC Universe can hardly wait to dive into the action-packed gameplay and experience the thrill of taking on the Justice League as the anti-heroes of the Suicide Squad.

