Suicide Squad: Victory over the Justice League postponed to February 2, 2024

Suicide Squad: Victory over the Justice League postponed to February 2, 2024

Warner Bros. Games

As rumored, “Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League” (Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League), which has been skipped once, is now officially confirmed and will be postponed again to February 2, 2024. According to the original plan of Warner Bros. and Rocksteady Studios, the game should have appeared in 2022. Now it has been postponed for two years. In addition to the impact of the epidemic, the controversy caused by the business model of this work may also be one of the important factors.

“We have made a difficult but necessary decision to spend more time trying to bring players the best gaming experience.” The official statement reads, “Thanks to the amazing community of players for their continued support, Be patient and understanding, there will be a lot to share in the coming months, and we look forward to seeing you at the Met next year.”

