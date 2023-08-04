“Suits” breaks records! Is there a sequel with Meghan Markle?

By Marlene Polywka | Aug 04, 2023 11:51 am

The legal series “Suits” is currently breaking records – although it was actually canceled four years ago. So there’s a lot to be said for a sequel. The most prominent actress in the series could also return for this.

“Suits” has 134 episodes in nine seasons – a good number in today’s world, where series are quickly canceled if they don’t live up to expectations. 2019 was the end of the legal series that made Meghan Markle famous; she herself left the project in 2017 due to her royal status. Since the cancellation, the series has been quiet – until now. “Suits” is currently celebrating an impressive comeback. But why is that? And is a Suits sequel back on the table?

Lawyer series is currently breaking records

A look at the current streaming charts in the USA should make one or the other suspicious. With “Suits”, a series that is anything but up-to-date is enthroned there. The reason for this may be that all seasons have just arrived on Netflix and are available on Peacock anyway. If you add Netflix and Peacock together, “Suits” has a whopping 3.1 billion streamed minutes. That doesn’t sound like an actually dead series. Other projects have received new episodes with far worse numbers after their cancellation, such as the recent drama “Manifesto” or the series “Lucifer”, in which the ruler of hell solves criminal cases on earth.

Executive producer Gene Klein also responded to the recent Suits high. He has already spoken to showrunner Aaron Korsh about a possible sequel and would probably be anything but averse.

You know, I mentioned to Aaron that in this time of reboots and reunions and all that stuff, I’m expecting a call at some point. But I don’t know about any serious talks. It’s just one of those things that nowadays you wouldn’t be surprised if someone called you one day. Gene Klein on TVLine

Could Meghan be back for Suits sequel?

However, Klein also addresses one of the big issues of the show’s final seasons, which is keeping the cast together. As previously mentioned, Meghan Markle left Suits after Season 7, as did her series husband Patrick J. Adams. This was mainly due to Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. In the meantime, however, the couple and their offspring are back in the USA – and according to insiders, Meghan seems to have ambitions to return to acting. At least a brief appearance by the Duchess in a “Suits” sequel would not be out of the question.

Meghan’s deal with streaming giant Netflix also speaks for this. The resulting documentary “Harry & Meghan” made waves in December 2022. And the Duchess has also worked with Spotify for a podcast. The cooperation with Netflix also continues. A documentary about the humanitarian problems in South Africa is currently being planned, but it has been delayed due to the strike in Hollywood.

That’s what Suits is about

The series revolves around one of the most renowned law firms in New York and, in addition to exciting court cases, also sheds light on the personal drama of the employees. Initially, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) is at the center of the plot. The intelligent young man does have a photographic memory. Due to a misdemeanor, however, he was expelled from the university and was therefore never able to complete his law studies. By coincidence, he ends up at the job interview of Harvey Spector’s (Gabriel Macht) law firm. The ambitious star lawyer recognizes Mike’s talent and hires him without a degree.

The collaboration between the two is an essential factor in the plot, as are the attempts to cover up Mike’s lack of a degree. In addition, numerous other exciting characters work in the firm, including paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), Harvey’s assistant Donna (Sarah Rafferty) or Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Harvey’s rival.

