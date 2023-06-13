Summer Black Friday kicks off with discounts of up to 60% on smartphones, tablets and laptops

While Unieuro is launching Hypnotic Black Friday, another large hi-tech company is preparing for the summer holidays with a series of interesting discounts. We are talking about Huawei, which launched the Summer Black Friday on its online store, with discounts of up to 60% and flash offers every 72 hours. Let’s see the main ones.

The discounts started today, Wednesday 13 Juneand will continue until June 30, periodically changing the offers and bundle offered at a discount. For example, among the products on sale in these early hours of Summer Black Friday we have the Huawei Freebuds 5i, at a discount from 99.90 to 79.90 Euros and with the possibility of adding, for only 0.99 Euros, the official cover from Huawei for the case of charging.

Also among the flash offers we have it Huawei Mate 50 Pro in the 8/256 GB cut, discounted from a list price of 1,199.90 Euros to one of 899.99 Euros. Finally, the third flash offer of these first hours of discounts is that on the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro smartwatch with a 46 mm titanium case, which is offered at 329.99 euros, against an MSRP of 499.90 euros.

On new products, however, Huawei offers a discount of 100 for every 1,000 spent: the discount is valid on the Huawei P60 Pro, sold at 1,099 Euros with the discount offered by the Chinese company, but also on the Huawei MateBook 16s. On the laptop, in particular, we have a really substantial discount: starting from an MSRP of 1,699 euros, in fact, the laptop is reduced to 1,099 euros, with an extra discount of another 100 euros in the cart, which makes Huawei’s proposal aalternative to the best laptops on the market not to underestimate.

Finally, we point out a extra discount of 50 Euros on Huawei MatePad 11 and MatePad Paper, which can be combined with discounts already in progress on the company’s online store. In particular, MatePad 11 is offered at 399.90 Euros, which drop to 349.90 Euros thanks to the additional discount. MatePad Paper, on the other hand, is on sale at the discounted price of 449.90 euros, which becomes 399.90 euros with the extra discount of 50 euros from Huawei.