Summer climate: Storms and heat alternate

by admin
After a hot Sunday, the Hessians have to prepare for possible storms at the start of the new week. While there will still be no precipitation on Sunday at up to 32 degrees, the night on Monday will bring more clouds and the first showers and individual thunderstorms, said the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Saturday.

During the course of Monday, local showers or thunderstorms, locally also with heavy rain, cannot be ruled out. However, it remains very warm at a maximum of 30 degrees and a maximum of 23 degrees at higher altitudes. According to the meteorologists, there will also be showers and thunderstorms during the day on Tuesday, local storms with heavy rain are likely.

