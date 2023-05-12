“Summer Game Fest” will be held on June 9th, and more than 40 game manufacturers including PS and Xbox will participate in the grand event

The video game festival “Summer Game Fest (SGF)” hosted by well-known video game event planning host Geoff Keighley is scheduled to debut at 3 am on June 9th, Taiwan time. Geoff Keighley announced today (12th) that more than 40 developers, publishers and other partners will participate in this grand event this summer.
According to Geoff Keighley’s published list of exhibitors for the Summer Game Festival, it not only includes PlayStation, Xbox and other game console manufacturers who previously decided not to participate in the E3 show, but also gathered well-known game developers and publishers from Europe, America, Asia and other places, as follows The official list (in alphabetical order):
Activision
Amazon Games
Annapurna
Bandai Namco
Behaviour
Capcom
CD Projekt Red
Give back
Digital Extremes
Disney
EA
Epic Games
Focus Entertainment
Gearbox Publishing
Grinding Gear Games
Hoyoverse
Kabam
Running
Level Infinite
Magic the Gathering
Neowiz
Netflix
Nexon
Niantic
North Beach Games
Samsung Gaming Hub
Second Dinner
Sega
Paradox
Pearl Abyss
Phoenix Labs
Plaion
PlayStation
Pocket Pair
Razer
Smilegate
Square Enix
Steam
Techland
Tribeca Festival
Ubisoft
Warner Bros. Games
Xbox
The Summer Game Festival is scheduled to be held in a physical form at the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles on June 8th, US time (3:00 a.m., June 9th, Taiwan time), and will also be broadcast live online simultaneously.