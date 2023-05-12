“Summer Game Fest” will be held on June 9th, and more than 40 game manufacturers including PS and Xbox will participate in the grand event

The video game festival “Summer Game Fest (SGF)” hosted by well-known video game event planning host Geoff Keighley is scheduled to debut at 3 am on June 9th, Taiwan time. Geoff Keighley announced today (12th) that more than 40 developers, publishers and other partners will participate in this grand event this summer.

According to Geoff Keighley’s published list of exhibitors for the Summer Game Festival, it not only includes PlayStation, Xbox and other game console manufacturers who previously decided not to participate in the E3 show, but also gathered well-known game developers and publishers from Europe, America, Asia and other places, as follows The official list (in alphabetical order):

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna

Bandai Namco

Behaviour

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Give back

Digital Extremes

Disney

EA

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox Publishing

Grinding Gear Games

Hoyoverse

Kabam

Running

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Paradox

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Smilegate

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

The Summer Game Festival is scheduled to be held in a physical form at the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles on June 8th, US time (3:00 a.m., June 9th, Taiwan time), and will also be broadcast live online simultaneously.