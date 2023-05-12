Home » “Summer Game Fest” will be held on June 9th, and more than 40 game manufacturers including PS and Xbox will participate in the grand event
The video game festival “Summer Game Fest (SGF)” hosted by well-known video game event planning host Geoff Keighley is scheduled to debut at 3 am on June 9th, Taiwan time. Geoff Keighley announced today (12th) that more than 40 developers, publishers and other partners will participate in this grand event this summer.

According to Geoff Keighley’s published list of exhibitors for the Summer Game Festival, it not only includes PlayStation, Xbox and other game console manufacturers who previously decided not to participate in the E3 show, but also gathered well-known game developers and publishers from Europe, America, Asia and other places, as follows The official list (in alphabetical order):

  • Activision

  • Amazon Games

  • Annapurna

  • Bandai Namco

  • Behaviour

  • Capcom

  • CD Projekt Red

  • Give back

  • Digital Extremes

  • Disney

  • EA

  • Epic Games

  • Focus Entertainment

  • Gearbox Publishing

  • Grinding Gear Games

  • Hoyoverse

  • Kabam

  • Running

  • Level Infinite

  • Magic the Gathering

  • Neowiz

  • Netflix

  • Nexon

  • Niantic

  • North Beach Games

  • Samsung Gaming Hub

  • Second Dinner

  • Sega

  • Paradox

  • Pearl Abyss

  • Phoenix Labs

  • Plaion

  • PlayStation

  • Pocket Pair

  • Razer

  • Smilegate

  • Square Enix

  • Steam

  • Techland

  • Tribeca Festival

  • Ubisoft

  • Warner Bros. Games

  • Xbox

The Summer Game Festival is scheduled to be held in a physical form at the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles on June 8th, US time (3:00 a.m., June 9th, Taiwan time), and will also be broadcast live online simultaneously.

