Summer is about to begin for Uranus, and the Webb Telescope reveals stunning new photos

NASA Uses Webb Space Telescope to Capture Detailed Images of Uranus

NASA recently used the Webb Space Telescope to capture incredibly clear images of Uranus’s rings, several satellites, and atmospheric features. The telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) provided additional wavelength coverage for a more detailed look at the planet’s seasonal Arctic cloud cover, bright polar regions, and dim equatorial belts. NASA’s official website released pictures of these stunning images.

One of the most striking findings from these images is the presence of several bright storms near and below the southern boundary of the polar cap. NASA researchers noted that Uranus, which spins sideways at an inclination of nearly 98 degrees, experiences the most extreme seasons in the solar system. For nearly a quarter of Uranus’s year, the sun shines on one pole, leaving the other half of the planet in darkness for an extended period.

Astronomers are eagerly anticipating the planet’s next summer solstice in 2028, hoping to observe any changes in Uranus’s characteristic structures. They look forward to using the Webb Space Telescope to further unravel the seasonal and meteorological effects that impact Uranus’ storms, helping them understand the planet’s complex atmosphere.

Aside from these groundbreaking images, new research in the United States suggests that modern people’s biological clock that “wakes up at sunrise” was inherited from Neanderthals. According to the Wall Street Journal, a study in the journal Gene Sequencing Biology and Evolution has found that genes from Neanderthals and Denisovans have had a significant impact on the genetic inheritance of modern humans. This effect, the researchers believe, needs to be considered in the context of hundreds of other genetic interactions. They point out that this phenomenon has special significance in humans’ evolution and adaptation to environmental changes.

This discovery has led to further understanding of the human genome and its formation by different ancestors. Serena Tucci, an assistant professor of anthropology and evolutionary biology at Yale University, acknowledged that the research has shown that the human genome was shaped by different ancestors, even though some of those ancestors have become extinct. Joshua Akey, a geneticist at Princeton University, stated that the sequence of genes inherited from Neanderthals may have led to the pattern of our biological clocks today.

