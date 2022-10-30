The street racing game “Rev to Vertex (R2V)”, developed by the Hong Kong game development team Plutonization based on the real-world geographic data of Hong Kong, has been postponed for nearly a month and finally announced that it will open on the Steam platform at 8 pm on October 30th. download. The “PCM” editorial department was fortunate to be the first to try this game that has attracted much attention from racing fans, and now I will introduce some of the key points of the setting.

Rev to Vertex Steam page:Click here

In terms of installation, the game capacity is 15.1GB. You only need to go to the Steam platform page and press the “Install” button to download and install it. However, if the game fails to start successfully, you may have to download the latest DirectX End-User Runtime here to install it. .

Go back to Tsuen Kam Interchange

Although the manufacturer let visitors try out the Kam Tin section, the Tsuen Wan section and the Chuanlong-Hero Pavilion at the Tokyo Game Show and the Hong Kong first demo session, but this demo version only has the longest Tsuen Wan section, the route. It is the place from the exit of Tsuen Kam Road at the Tsuen Kam Interchange to the entrance of Tai Mo Shan Country Park, commonly known as the “wooden sign”, and it can only go up.

Just like many racing games, “R2V” also has a small easter egg, that is, you can turn your head at the starting point and go backwards, you can enter the Tsuenjin Interchange, although there is no other way to go, you can see the scenery around the roundabout Even the soundproof screen is completely made, very realistic. It would have been better if the factory had not blocked the road around the Mupai safety island in the country park, allowing players to bypass the Mupai and descend the mountain before the finish line.

On the vehicle side, there is only one red sports car, and the wave transfer method is the addition and subtraction wave instead of the H wave. It can be set to automatic wave through the shortcut key (see below), and the TCS (tracing control system) and ABS (anti-lock braking system) can also be switched on and off. ).

Operation settings

You can click the gear in the upper left corner of the track selection screen to enter the settings. Among them, “Steering Wheel Axis” is to set each axis of the wheel group, and “Controller & FFB” is to set the joystick and button layout of the keyboard and hand control. You can set which control to use in the “Control Type” on the lower horizontal line. Click each item and then press the corresponding key on the keyboard or hand to set.

At the bottom of the setting screen, there are different preset configuration files for hand controls, keyboards and disk sets to choose from. To avoid operation problems after entering the game, it is best to load the appropriate configuration file after starting the game, or set the buttons by yourself. Store for later use.

The game is preset for keyboard operation, and the preset keyboard shortcuts include:

C: switch viewpoint

R: reset the car

1 (alphabet keyboard): switch HUD UI

2 (alphabet keyboard): switch TCS

3 (alphabet keyboard): switch ABS

4 (alphabet keyboard): AT/MT switch

Can’t connect the disc and the controller at the same time

However, the game is still under development. PS and NINTENDO SWITCH PRO controllers are not yet supported. It is best to use Xbox controllers. There are also two disk drives that are not yet supported, including Cammus 15nm direct drive and Fanatec DD. In addition, the demo version cannot be connected to the disk group and the hand control at the same time, otherwise there will be a problem of wrong key recognition, and the key configuration needs to be reset before it can be used.

Image quality settings

In terms of image quality settings, the factory provides 7 preset levels of superlow, low, medium, high, ultra, and future for users to choose according to their own computer specifications. However, after playing it, I found that there are some places that can be fine-tuned. For example, for a lower spec laptop with a 12th generation i5+RTX 3050, in addition to choosing the low default setting, the developers recommend this setting:

foliage LOD quality is set to medium

foliage LOD bias is set to 3-4

distance based foliage LOD set to ON

SSAO is set to ON

Contact Shadow set to ON

For cards with less VRAM like the RTX 3070, the developers recommend setting “volumetric fog” to OFF.

Support DLSS

According to the actual play test, using the 7th generation i7 with GTX 1080, you can get 60-80fps under the Medium setting, and the 10th generation i9 with RTX 3070 can use the Ultra setting to get 60fps. As for Future, it is the setting for RTX 4090.

The game also supports NVIDIA DLSS to upgrade the 1080p picture to 2K, and the picture quality can still be maintained at a high level.

The driving experience varies greatly from different viewpoints

After completing the settings, you can enter the game. Just like the previous promotional video, the track of “R2V” is very realistic. The contrast between the light and dark of the trees is very large, and the difference between the light and dark may interfere with the player’s vision, which is a test for the driver.

Some street signs and safety island objects on the track can be knocked over, but many more things like lamp posts, fire hydrants and guardrails can’t be knocked down. In addition, the ups and downs of the pavement will affect the car and make the car shake, which can be fully experienced from the viewpoint of the car.

There are 4 viewpoints in the game, namely the inside of the car, the front of the car, the bumper and the third body viewpoint behind the car. Each viewpoint not only changes the position of the camera, but also affects the control. For example, from the viewpoint inside the car, you can experience the shaking of the car and the change of the center of gravity, which is highly realistic but also requires high handling. The front view will not shake, and you can clearly appreciate the passing scenery; the Bumper view has the highest sense of speed; and the rear view is the easiest to control.

In addition, players can also change the field of view (FOV) of the interior, front and Bumper viewpoints on the GamePlay settings page.

The game preset will automatically record the player’s playing process. You can select the replay of each game at the bottom of the track selection screen. In addition to the third-party view replay that automatically changes mirrors, you can also press the “C” button on the keyboard to switch to other replays. viewpoint.

Finally, I want to mention that when you end the game in the “R2V” demo version, a questionnaire QR Code will be displayed. You may wish to report your opinions and problems to the production team through the questionnaire to help the team improve the game.

Official Discord channel:Click here