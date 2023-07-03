Sunrise Announces New Full CG Series ‘Mobile Suit Gundam Revenge Requiem’ for Global Release

Title: Gundam Info Announces New Global Project “Mobile Suit Gundam Revenge Requiem” – A Full CG Series Based on the European Front of the One Year War

Gundam Info has recently announced its new global project, “Mobile Suit Gundam Revenge Requiem” (working title GUNDAM Requiem for Vengeance). This highly anticipated project will consist of six episodes, each lasting 30 minutes, and will be produced as full CG works. The series will focus on the European front of the One Year War in the world of Universal Century, appealing to old Gundam fans who are familiar with the UE universe.

Excitingly, Gundam Info has already unveiled image posters, protagonists, body settings, and leading trailers for this new series. The release of these materials indicates that “Mobile Suit Gundam Revenge Requiem” will be a global release, possibly through YouTube’s Gundam Channel. However, the official launch date of the series has not been disclosed at this time.

The protagonist of the series is named Ilya Solari, as depicted in the revealed settings, accompanied by the Zac II and GUNDAM. These new characters and mobile suits add to the intrigue surrounding the plot of “Mobile Suit Gundam Revenge Requiem.”

What sets this project apart is its utilization of the latest generation of game engine Unreal Engine, marking it as an original full CG creation. Co-produced by Bandai’s Sunrise and SAFEHOUSE, known for their expertise in real-time CG production, the series boasts an impressive lineup of talented individuals. The screenwriter is Gavin Highight, acclaimed for his work on Tekken: Bloodlines, Transformers: Legend of Cybertron, and Marvel Spider-Man. The director of the series is Erasmus Brosdau, known for Evil Castle: Endless Diablo and Interstellar Citizen. Yoshihiroaki serves as the producer, while Yamane Kotoshi is in charge of mechanical settings, bringing their extensive experience from shows such as Mobile Fighter, Mobile Suit Gundam 08 MS Team, and Cowboy Bebop.

The use of game engines in animation production is not a new concept, but it remains highly effective. Game engines allow for rapid creation of complete actions, special effects, and environments, enabling real-time changes and previews. The introduction of Unreal Engine 5 further enhances visual and physical effects, as well as character movements for a more realistic experience. Early impressions from the released trailer suggest that the episode holds promise in terms of its high-quality visuals.

Fans of the Mobile Suit Gundam series are undoubtedly eagerly anticipating “Mobile Suit Gundam Revenge Requiem.” As the series unfolds on the European front of the One Year War, this exciting new project by Gundam Info promises to captivate viewers with its remarkable visuals and engaging storyline. Stay tuned for further updates on the official launch date and release platforms of this highly anticipated series.

