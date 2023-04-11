Super Bomberman R 2

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the “Bomberman” series, Konami also logically launched a new work “Super Bomberman R 2”. The game is based on 2017’s Super Bomberman R Online, while incorporating elements of party fun and level creation. In this work, players can choose modes such as standard, story, Grand Prix team battle, Battle 64 and Castle. Among them, the new Castle mode is an asymmetric gameplay that is very suitable for parties. In it, players will be divided into attacking and defending sides. The defender needs to create a field, set up traps, and traps to resist the attack, while the attacker can only win after breaking through all the way to get all the treasure boxes.

At the same time, the new level editor allows players to create their own levels, and you can also share the content you create with others through the Internet. “Super Bomberman R 2” is expected to be released on September 14th, supports Chinese, and will be available on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms.