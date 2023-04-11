Home Technology “Super Bomberman R 2” will debut on September 14, with 1v15 battles and a level editor
Technology

“Super Bomberman R 2” will debut on September 14, with 1v15 battles and a level editor

by admin
“Super Bomberman R 2” will debut on September 14, with 1v15 battles and a level editor

Super Bomberman R 2

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the “Bomberman” series, Konami also logically launched a new work “Super Bomberman R 2”. The game is based on 2017’s Super Bomberman R Online, while incorporating elements of party fun and level creation. In this work, players can choose modes such as standard, story, Grand Prix team battle, Battle 64 and Castle. Among them, the new Castle mode is an asymmetric gameplay that is very suitable for parties. In it, players will be divided into attacking and defending sides. The defender needs to create a field, set up traps, and traps to resist the attack, while the attacker can only win after breaking through all the way to get all the treasure boxes.

At the same time, the new level editor allows players to create their own levels, and you can also share the content you create with others through the Internet. “Super Bomberman R 2” is expected to be released on September 14th, supports Chinese, and will be available on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms.

See also  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the biggest PlayStation Store launch ever for the series - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

You may also like

“Persona 3”, “Jet Set Radio” Unofficially Confirmed Remake...

Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy A54 from 422€ (04/2023)

50% discount on Amazon Prime: Millions of Germans...

Sony Xperia Compact models exposed, this time with...

Patterns in Software Architecture: The Broker Pattern

realme Narzo N55 has a “capsule” mobile phone,...

Vodafone disruption – there are problems here today

Who is better, FSR or DLSS? 26 games...

Skoda Enyaq RS: Traditionally sporty

Coupon 2023: Get the latest Razer gaming mouse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy