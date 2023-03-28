Home Technology “Super breakthrough function”, Android 14 can set the home page and lock screen as different wallpapers- Qooah
"Super breakthrough function", Android 14 can set the home page and lock screen as different wallpapers

“Super breakthrough function”, Android 14 can set the home page and lock screen as different wallpapers- Qooah

Devices from manufacturers using the Android system, such as Samsung and Xiaomi, support users to set different dynamic wallpapers for the home screen and lock screen page, but Google’s Pixel phones still do not support this feature.

Some foreign technology media broke the news that developers conducted in-depth research on the code of Android 14 Developer Preview 2 and found that the Pixel tablet can be the first to receive functional support for this feature after it is updated to Android 14.

In the exposed report, it was learned that developer Mishaal Rahman found relevant code on Android 14 Developer Preview 2, which added support for users to set different dynamic wallpapers for the home screen and lock screen interface. The developer ran the relevant code and shared the activated UI.

However, the feature support is still not activated, and clicking the button on the UI still only allows the user to use the same dynamic wallpaper on the home screen and lock screen. Google will most likely enable this feature in the official version of Android 14.

