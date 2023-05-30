Super compact, cheap and also good? The 1More PistonBuds Pro under test

With the PistonBuds Pro, 1More offers new affordable true wireless earphones. At first glance, these look very exciting!

We have very small and compact earphones here, which is usually ideal for wearing comfort, which also have ANC. Not exceptional anymore, but not a matter of course in the +- 60€ price range either.

But what about the sound? Do the 1More PistonBuds Pro sound good? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to 1More for providing the PistonBuds Pro for this test.

The 1More PistonBuds Pro are very small and compact earphones. This applies both to the earphones themselves and to the charging/carrying box.

The latter measures just 58 x 23 x 37.4 mm and weighs 40g including the earphones (31.35g without).

The charging box is stylishly designed and the quality is good so far! However, this is also nothing “special”.

The charging box is charged via USB C. The charging box contains a 410 mAh battery, which can charge the earphones approx. 4-5x. With each charge, the earbuds last about 4-5 hours with ANC.

These are reasonable numbers for battery life.

The PistonBuds Pro themselves rely on the typical earplug design, but are very compact! They are also wonderfully light at around 4.4g.

Visually, however, I would classify the earphones as unspectacular. Its case is made of simple but good plastic, we only have a high-gloss surface and the 1More logo on the touch-sensitive back.

wearing comfort

The wearing comfort of the 1More PistonBuds Pro is 1a. The earphones are light, small and just fit perfectly in my ears. These do not press or disturb.

The wearing comfort couldn’t be much better!

ANC and transparency mode

The ANC of the 1More PistonBuds Pro is OK so far. This isn’t the best ANC I’ve heard, but it’s not the worst either. For the price range, the ANC is actually quite good!

This can noticeably suppress whirring and humming noises. However, particularly loud noises still come through, and the earphones also have a slight noise in ANC mode.

I like the transparency mode almost a little better than the ANC mode. This is quite clear and low-delay.

In short, more expensive earphones have a better ANC, but for the €60 price range this is more than workable. The transparency mode, on the other hand, is even better than average.

Sound there 1More PistonBuds Pro

Let’s get to the sound of the 1More PistonBuds Pro. Unfortunately, this is quite unspectacular. The earphones don’t sound bad, but rather flat and a bit boring.

This is especially noticeable in the highs. I wouldn’t even call the highs dull, they aren’t, but they seem pretty flat. But this is also a very apt description of the overall sound of the earphones. Music sounds quite “neutral”, neither bass nor treble stand out.

But the bass isn’t bad either, the bass is nice and full and deep, but it’s not raised or boosted by the crowd. So I would describe the bass as absolutely neutral.

The mids and thus voices, on the other hand, sound full and very beautifully natural.

Based on my first sound assessment, I would have recommended the earphones to users who are looking for a neutral sound, which is usually extremely rare in this price range. Most earbuds in the lower price brackets have an extremely ferocious bass and sound signature, which is not the case here.

However, something is noticeable when measuring the frequency curve. The bass and the lower mids are quite neutral. However, everything above approx. 3000 Hz breaks down extremely with the 1More PistonBuds Pro.

I have never seen such a sound signature.

Conclusion

There is a lot to like about the 1More PistonBuds Pro. I really like how comfortable it is to wear! The earphones are nice and small and light. In addition, the fit was pretty ideal for my ears.

There is also nothing to complain about with the ANC and transparency mode. Of course, both can be better, but not in the €60 price range! The ANC is above average for this price range.

However, I’m a bit torn about the sound. The earphones don’t sound bad, but quite unspectacular and almost a bit flat. Here it depends on your taste! Is that okay with you? Are you looking for less fussy earbuds with great wearing comfort? Then you might be right with the 1More PistonBuds Pro.