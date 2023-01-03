Home Technology Super cost-effective-NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti conference materials leaked tonight, US dollar pricing exposed
The PPT data of a just NVIDIA press conference (to be held in the early hours of tonight) was leaked. From this data, it can be seen that the final price of the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card is US$799 (approximately HK$6,240), and it will be released on January 5. It will go on sale on the Japanese market, and there will only be a non-public version for the first release.

In addition, the data also shows that the single-precision floating-point performance of the NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti graphics card is 40 TFLOPs and supports DLSS3 technology.

Although the RTX 4070 Ti is just a “replacement” version of the RTX 4080 12GB, the 192bit bandwidth is still criticized, but the price is $100 cheaper than the price of the RTX 4080 12GB at that time, and the price/performance ratio has increased a lot immediately .

The foreign media VideocardZ calculated its unit price against the number of CUDA and floating-point computing power and found that the RTX 4070 Ti can almost match the RTX 4090, that is, the cost performance is much higher than that of the RTX 4080 (16GB). According to NVIDIA, the RTX 4070 Ti is also faster than the previous flagship RTX 3090 Ti.

