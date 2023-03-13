Unexpectedly, the Fast IPS panel with 2K resolution, 170Hz update rate, and 1ms response speed, plus the G-Sync compatible and FreeSync supported gaming screen is only $8,888. The price of this “ROG Strix XG27AQV” can It is very value-for-money, and the color gamut performance is 120% sRGB, the brightness is 400 cd/m2, and the adjustable ergonomic tripod is also available in specifications, so that entry-level gaming players have a value-for-money screen to choose from.

Specification

Panel size: 27 inches 16:9 widescreen

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Color gamut performance: 120% sRGB

Panel type: Fast IPS

Curvature: 2900R

Brightness (standard): 400 cd/m2

Contrast ratio (standard): 1000:1

Update speed: OC 170Hz

Response time: 1ms (GTG)

Viewing Angle (CR≧10): 178°(H)/178°(V)

Signal Input: HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1

Headphone jack: 3.5mm headset

Dimensions: 613 x (399~509) x 235 mm (including stand)

Weight: 5.5kg (including tripod)

VRR：G-SYNC Compatible、FreeSync Premium

VESA：100x100mm

VESA DisplayHDR 400

Adjustment mechanism: front and rear tilt +20° ~ -5°, left and right rotation +25° ~ -25°, upright rotation 0°~90°, height adjustment 0~110mm, 1/4″ camera lock hole

Really super cost-effective! ROG Strix XG27AQV gaming monitor unboxing/ 2K OC 170Hz Fast IPS

In terms of specifications, ROG Strix XG27AQV is in line with the mainstream specifications of current e-sports players, including 2K resolution, OC 170Hz update rate, 1ms (GTG) response speed and Fast IPS, which is a popular panel type for the mainstream public, but only the curved 2900R Except for the curvature that doesn’t look curved at all on the front, the overall specifications are quite adequate.

But after checking the price, I didn’t expect it to be priced at $8,888, and there are a few e-sports monitors marked with “NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility” and FreeSync Premium support in this specification. After all, to be able to enter the NVIDIA G-Sync list is to wait for my personal test to pass before the G-Sync compatible specifications can be marked on the sales page and official website.

In addition, the new ROG Strix XG27AQV tripod does not need to be raised up and sits firmly on the desktop, so the relative occupation of the desktop space is also reduced, and it provides functions such as front and rear tilt, left and right rotation, upright rotation, height adjustment, etc., and more A 1/4″ camera lock hole allows the live host to lock the web camera directly above the monitor bracket, making it more convenient for players who need to set up a web cam camera.



↑ ROG Strix XG27AQV outer box, with the main feature specifications of the screen on the side.

When unpacking the screen case, there will be printed on the side how to correctly remove and install the screen. Do not pick up the panel with bare hands. The reason is that the protection of the edge of the panel is weak under the trend of narrow bezels. If the force is not correct easy to cause problems.

Therefore, regardless of the size and size of the screen, you must pay attention to the installation instructions when unpacking. Generally speaking, you first take out the entire Styrofoam, take out the upper base, bracket, and accessories, and directly use the bracket to fix it behind the panel and lock the base. , Leaning on the stand, lift the entire screen and place it on the table.



↑ Screen disassembly instructions.



↑ After taking out the Styrofoam protection of the screen, the assembly steps are explained again in the instruction manual above.



↑ First take out the bracket and align it with the lock hole on the back of the screen.



↑ Then lock the base to the bracket, and the screen can be lifted against the bracket.

Occupied area reduced Height adjustment Adjustment bracket for left and right rotation

The new ROG Strix XG27AQV can be said to be the successor of the previous generation XG27AQ Fast IPS panel. The main specifications of the two are roughly the same, except that the XG27AQV is changed to a 2900R curved surface, and there is no pre-factory color calibration certificate, no speakers, no RGB and other specifications, but relatively The price is more cost-effective at $8,888, and it is replaced with a new adjustable bracket, allowing players to have ROG’s popular choice among mainstream 2K and IPS panels.



↑ ROG Strix XG27AQV, new base and stand design.

ROG Strix XG27AQV adopts a solid triangular base, which takes up less space than the desktop, and the proportion of the new bracket is relatively good-looking, and there is a 1/4″ camera lock hole on the top of the bracket, as long as you install a small gimbal by yourself. Set up a Webcam and a small-sized camera, which makes it more convenient for live hosts who have live broadcast needs to set up lens equipment.



↑ The back of ROG Strix XG27AQV also has RGB Logo, electric domain pattern, and bracket and base design with moderate thickness ratio.



↑ The 1/4″ camera lock hole on the top of the bracket.



↑ The 5-way knob and OSD buttons behind the right side of the screen.

The screen I/O has two HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.2 signal inputs at the bottom, and provides 3.5mm headphone microphone and DC In input. The leftmost USB is for engineering and maintenance use.



↑ Screen signal input.

Among the accessories are ROG’s HDMI and DisplayPort video cables, instructions/warranty documents, DC adapters and accessories bags.



↑ Screen Accessories.



↑ ROG’s HDMI and DisplayPort video cable.

Even though the specifications of XG27AQV are adjusted to the people-friendly route, there is no compromise on the specifications of the panel and stand. The screen can support front and rear tilt +20° ~ -5°, left and right rotation +25° ~ -25°, and vertical rotation 0° ~ 90° , height adjustment 0~110mm and other fine-tuning, to meet the height adjustment function of most players with tables and chairs.



↑ XG27AQV adjustable bracket range.

Exclusive 27-inch 1440p, OC 170Hz, 1ms slightly curved surface 2900R

The 27-inch XG27AQV has a Fast IPS panel with 2K, 2560 x 1440 resolution, 120% sRGB color gamut performance, 400 cd/m2 brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, OC 170Hz refresh rate, and 1ms (GTG) response time. For gamers who love e-sports, they can have an exclusive moderate size and better pixel pitch fineness.



↑ XG27AQV：2560 x 1440、170Hz、8-bit、RGB。

To be honest, I was a little worried about the color performance of the panel when I first saw the price of XG27AQV, but after the actual experience, I still admire it. The color is bright and accurate, plus the vividness under the high brightness of IPS, the price and performance are really impeccable. (The color correction test instructions are attached at the end of the article.)



↑ Remake of the desktop screen.



↑ Remake of the desktop screen.



↑ Remake of the desktop screen.

In terms of audio-visual entertainment, 27 inches is quite a good size, especially for rooms and suites with little desktop space, and the color performance of XG27AQV can also meet the playback needs of chasing dramas and movies.

The VESA DisplayHDR 400 mentioned in the specification makes the picture more vivid through a higher brightness of 400 cd/m2, but there is a significant difference between the limited brightness improvement and the number of dynamic backlights, which is regarded as an additional function.



↑ Screen remake.



↑ Screen remake.



↑ HDR remake.

The game screen is displayed with the GamePlus function. First, the FPS counter can display the current screen update rate. If the G-Sync or FreeSync function is turned on, the screen update rate will be synchronized with the game FPS to achieve smoother game image presentation.



↑ FPS counter with graph version.

The aiming function of the crosshair is also a function provided by all e-sports screens in the world. Players can choose the style of the crosshair that they like, and it will be automatically displayed in the center of the screen. When the realistic shooting game does not provide the crosshair, it can also be displayed on the screen. Function plus crosshair display.



↑ Crosshairs.

As for the timer and stopwatch in GamePlus, they can be used for countdown or timing, but in the actual game experience, the right hand will never be vacated to operate the OSD buttons, so the usage rate of these two functions is relatively low.



↑ Timer.

Display alignment is to allow players to have better line alignment when there are multiple screens or when adjusting the height and tilt angle of the screen.



↑ Show alignment.

Shadow Boost dark part enhancement function, in general use, because IPS is inherently competitive but relatively low, it is recommended to enable level 1 for general use, in addition, players can adjust it according to needs, even if it is adjusted to the highest level 3, it will not destroy the overall brightness and darkness. presented.



↑ Shadow Boost off.



↑ Shadow Boost Level 1.



↑ Shadow Boost Level 2.



↑ Shadow Boost 3rd grade.

ROG Strix XG27AQV OSD Functions: OC, Dynamic OD, ELMB, Color Temperature, Gamma

The OSD function of ROG Strix XG27AQV is also good and not deleted. In the game settings, you can turn on the overclocking OC 170Hz update rate, as well as dynamic OD (default level 3), Adaptive-Sync, ELMB, GamePlus, GameVusual and Shadow Boost and other functions.



↑ Overclocked to 170Hz.



↑ Dynamic OD (preset level 3).



↑ GamePlus。



↑ GameVusual。

Image settings include brightness, contrast, HDR, picture control and blue light filter and other function settings.



↑ Video Settings.

The color setting includes the adjustment of color temperature and Gamma, depending on the player’s habit of cold/warm color tones and the default Gamma 2.2 setting.



↑ Color temperature setting.



↑ Color settings.



↑ Input selection.



↑ System Settings.



↑ Display information.

VRR: G-Sync compatible and FreeSync support

ROG Strix XG27AQV does have a good price/performance ratio, but the feature that I am more concerned about is the dual-supported VRR function of “G-Sync Compatibility” and “FreeSync”. After all, at present, NVIDIA G-Sync compatible monitors will only be listed in the “G-SYNC GAMING MONITORS” list if they are tested and certified by NVIDIA, and only manufacturers that are included in the list will mention G-Sync on the specifications and sales pages. Tolerate this matter.

Through G-Sync compatibility and FreeSync synchronization of game FPS and screen update rate, it can make the game FPS fluctuate greatly or the game with a very low 1% Low, have a smoother and smoother game image presentation. Through the G-Sync pendulum test, it can be seen from the update rate displayed after the FPS counter is turned on above that XG27AQV can turn on the G-Sync compatible function to light up G-Sync.



↑ G-Sync pendulum test.



↑ G-Sync compatibility enabled.

Also if you are an AMD player, it is compatible with FreeSync Premium, so that you can enable the VRR synchronization function regardless of whether you are using an AMD or NVIDIA GPU.



↑ FreeSync Premium lights up.



↑ FreeSync is on.

Summarize

The specifications of ROG Strix XG27AQV do meet the mainstream needs of mass gamers. The 27-inch personal size is just right, and the 2K resolution Fast IPS panel can have an OC 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG) response speed, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. 400 cd/m2 brightness and 120% sRGB color gamut performance and 2900R curvature.

Fast IPS is undoubtedly the darling of the mainstream, and the OC 170Hz update rate is also more cost-effective in terms of cost performance. If you want to upgrade to a higher-end 240Hz, it is not at this price; as for the 2900R curvature on the IPS panel, it is really a bit impressive I don’t understand, visually it is still close to the plane, but you can see a slight bend when you look at it from the side.

Although the XG27AQV does not come with a factory color calibration certificate, it can reach 100% sRGB and an average color accuracy of 1.36 under the SpyderXElite 5.6 test. This price and such a color gamut color performance are honestly a bargain.



↑ SpyderXElite 5.6 tested at 100% sRGB.



↑ SpyderXElite 5.6 test color accuracy average 1.36.

And the XG27AQV does have a good response speed, allowing the author to spend the time when “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” was just released and the PC optimization was too bad. Through the UFO Test, there is only a little afterimage behind the flying saucer with the naked eye, and the overall response speed can meet the needs of e-sports players, and the preset OD 3 is enough for the test.



↑ The reaction speed is enough, and there is only a little afterimage to the naked eye.

It’s hard not to recommend ROG Strix XG27AQV for entry-level and mainstream gaming screens under 10,000 yuan. The panel, resolution, refresh rate and other specifications of this unit meet the needs of current gaming and gamers, and more importantly, G-Sync The content, the VRR function supported by FreeSync, and the omission of RGB beliefs, speakers and other functions really make this gaming monitor more cost-effective.

The only thing that can be regarded as a small regret is that the author himself does not like IPS, because the color of the screen depends on the brightness and contrast to support it. Therefore, if you play games or watch videos for a long time, it is recommended to reduce the brightness of the screen slightly, so as not to let the The eyes are too tired, so the brightness setting is reduced to 50 for personal use, so that the overall gaming experience is more comfortable.