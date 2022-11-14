The unbeatable Japanese watch brand G-SHOCK, loved by adults and children, has made a new move! This time, DW-5600SMB-4, the latest limited edition of the Nintendo® (Nintendo) game “Super Mario Bros.”, is launched. Both brands are the most classic indicators of Japanese culture, making many fans scream!

(Photo / provided by the brand)

This limited-edition model injects the pattern printing of Super Mario Bros. into the strap, and the surface is more red like Mario’s classic clothes. The bezel is matched with a blue dial that symbolizes the game world stage. The golden decoration reminds players of the game. gold coins, a perfect recreation of a classic game from the 1980s!

The 8-bit pixel style Mario is printed on the strap like camouflage, and all the fonts on the dial also use 8-bit pixel style to create a 1985 atmosphere. To commemorate this cooperation, the new model also has a special outer box packaging, and the outer box is printed with the pattern of the game’s boot screen and Mario’s iconic line “Here We Go!”. (Photo / provided by the brand)

In addition, this limited edition Super Mario Bros. watch will display the classic Mario jumping pattern when the watch backlight is turned on. With the Cuban turtle shell printed on the glass at the bottom of the dial, it perfectly reproduces the iconic action in the game. Kids are guaranteed to love it too!