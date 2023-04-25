“Super Dimensional Yuxi Fighter Girl Sisters vs Sisters” announced that it will launch on Switch in August

“Super Dimensional Fighter Girls Sisters vs Sisters” released the Switch version of the game promotional video today. This game will be released on PS4/PS5 in April 2022, and it will be released on PC in January 2023. The “Super Dimensional Fighter Girls” series rumored RPG work.

“Handheld Game Console” VS “Smart Phone”

This is a revolution that crosses the era and belongs to the goddess candidates——

After receiving a request for support from the “Perhi Continent” facing the vast ocean

On the day the four goddesses left for the local area,

The remaining goddess candidates, Nipgiya and others,

Went to a research institute. “

There, they met the “Grey Goddess”,

But for some reason, they were locked in the airtight cabin by the other party and fell into a deep sleep together.

When the goddess candidates woke up again, it was already two years later. “

Two years later in You Xiye Realm,

Starting with the latest mobile phone “Magic Machine”, which is owned by each person,

The hearts of faith all over the world are occupied by “smart phones”. “

In addition, Nipujiya also learned that,

Due to the occurrence of the “Flash Flood Phenomenon”, a large number of monsters appeared around the town,

This led to a crisis for Planitium. At the same time, her elder sister, Neptune, who is a goddess, also disappeared. “

Having lost her homeland and her beloved sister, Nipujiya fell into despair.

From despair to a hopeful future

A story of Goddess and Goddess interweaving, destruction and rebirth──