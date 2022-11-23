BenQ PD2705U 27″ 4K Professional Design Monitor

▲ BenQ PD2705U 27″ 4K professional graphics design monitor

This time I will review BenQ PD2705U 27-inch 4K professional graphic design monitor. It is equipped with the LG Nano-IPS panel that has always been favored by users. It has 99% sRGB / Rec.709 color gamut coverage. The focus is on each monitor Before leaving the factory, it will undergo rigorous color and uniformity calibration. Not only does it have a color accuracy of ΔE < 2, but it is also the first display product on the market to pass both CalMAN and Pantone Skintone dual certifications. Coupled with USB-C first-line connection capabilities, multiple display modes, and various practical auxiliary functions, readers with professional creative needs must continue to read.

screen size 27″ Zoom 16:9 surface curvature – panel technology IPS backlight technology WLED (GB-LED + KSF) edge-lit backlight surface treatment Anti-glare coating resolution 3840 x 2160 pixel pitch 0.1554mm (163ppi) SDR Brightness 250cd/m2 HDR peak brightness 350cd/m2 HDR Support/Certification HDR10 standard native contrast 1200:1 Dynamic Peak Contrast not provided Viewing angle 178°/178° (CR>10) color display 1.073G – 10-bit (8-bits + Hi-FRC) Gamut coverage 99% sRGB / Rec.709 GtG reaction time 5ms Maximum update rate 60Hz VRR certification AMD FreeSync VRR range 40 – 60Hz video interface 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 1 x HDMI 2.0 1 x USB-C (supports 65W PD power supply) USB interface (upstream) 1 x USB-C (shared with DisplayPort) 2 x USB 3.2 Type B USB interface (downstream) 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C 3 x USB 3.2 Type A Audio interface 1 x 3.5mm audio output built-in speaker 2.5W x 2 VESA Mount 100 x 100mm inclination +20° ~ -5° swing angle ±15° height adjustment 110mm vertical rotation support power input 100~240V, 50~60Hz power consumption 27.5W (typical), 152W (maximum) Power Supplier built-in size 614 x 450.9 ~ 560.9 x 256.8 mm weight 9.3kg (with base) / 6kg (without base)

▲ Simple and elegant appearance design

BenQ PD2705U monitor is positioned in the high-end professional designer market. The front adopts a three-sided borderless design, and the entire dark gray shell is sandblasted. With round pillars and a rectangular base, the overall appearance is simple and elegant.

Equipped with a stepless ergonomic stand, it provides -5º to 20º inclination, plus or minus 15° swing angle and 110mm height adjustment, allowing users to watch the screen in the most ergonomic way and reduce long-term use of the computer The burden on the cervical spine has passed the ergonomic certification of TÜV Rheinland, Germany. It also supports ±90° vertical rotation, which is convenient for vertical use as a secondary screen. In addition, the 100 x 100mm VESA Mount hole is reserved, and users can freely mount other monitor mounts for use.

27″ UHD Nano IPS panel

▲ Using LG Display’s Nano IPS panel, the overall viewing angle is good

In terms of display panels, BenQ PD2705U uses the LG Display Nano IPS panel that has always been favored by users. The actual model is LM270WR3-SSC1 panel. It is a 27-inch UHD IPS panel that has been mass-produced since the third quarter of 2020. Some The media and merchants will also call it the third-generation Nano IPS panel. Compared with the previous version, it mainly improves the response time of the LCD liquid crystal and the problem of reddish corners.

The so-called IPS Nano Color technology is actually by adding a nano-process-level KSF phosphor coating on the backlight panel. The actual chemical composition is K2SiF6:Mn4+ potassium fluorosilicate doped with tetravalent manganese, which absorbs excess yellow light in the backlight. And orange light and emit a more accurate red spectrum, effectively improve the brightness and uniformity of the backlight, thereby improving the color gamut performance of the panel. And thanks to the liquid crystal arrangement characteristics of the IPS panel, it can provide a vertical and horizontal viewing angle of up to 178°, and the screen has a very good color and contrast performance at any angle.

panel maker LG Display LG Display panel type IPS Panel model LM270WR3-SSC1 native resolution 3840 x 2160 native refresh rate 60Hz color depth 1.07B (8-bit + Hi-FRC) Backlight type WLED (GB-LED + KSF) edge-lit backlight Zone dimming No additional technology IPS Nano Color surface treatment Anti-glare coating, Haze=25%, 3H hardness

99% sRGB / Rec.709 color gamut

▲ Support 10bit (8bit + Hi-FRC) color depth

In terms of color, the LCD panel of the BenQ PD2705U professionally designed monitor natively supports 8-bit color depth conversion, adding Hi-FRC technology to increase it to have a display capability of 10-bit bit depth and 1.07 billion colors. The dithering effect is also quite natural, without obvious dithering or color block problems, and it can present a natural and smooth color gradient effect.

In terms of color gamut, BenQ claims that the monitor has 99% sRGB / Rec.709 color gamut coverage, but it does not provide data for other color spaces, and the color gamut menu in the OSD only has sRGB, Rec.709 and original There are 3 options for resolution, it can be seen that PD2705U is targeting the market for designers who only need to use the standard sRGB color gamut for creation. The author used the Calibrite Colorchecker Display Plus color calibrator to test the color gamut of the above three color gamut modes, and all tests were performed with the brightness set to 100% and SDR mode.

▲ The native color gamut range of the display

(The solid color line is the display color gamut, and the dotted line is the sRGB color gamut)

The test results show that BenQ PD2705U can measure more than 99% of the officially marked sRGB color gamut in the original resolution mode, with 116.2% sRGB, 80.1% Adobe RGB, and 82.3% DCI-P3. Provides a richer color rendering under usage scenarios.

▲ Color gamut range in sRGB mode

(The solid color line is the display color gamut, and the dotted line is the sRGB color gamut)

In the sRGB and Rec.709 color gamut modes, since both share the same main chromaticity, there is simply a difference in the EOTF (also known as Gamma) conversion curve, so the color gamut data measured in the two modes are almost the same. Consistent, all can achieve 94.6% color gamut coverage under 95% color gamut volume, and the performance of color gamut limitation is very ideal.

sRGB 94.6% / 95.0% 65.5% / 65.5% 67.3% / 67.3% Rec.709 94.6% / 95.0% 65.4% / 65.4% 67.3% / 67.3% Native (original resolution) 99.4% / 116.2% 73.0% / 80.1% 82.3% / 82.3%

A variety of practical color modes, dual-color mode instant preview

▲ Provide multiple color modes

In addition to the two standard color gamut modes of sRGB and Rec.709, BenQ PD2705U also adds a variety of practical color modes for different usage scenarios, including the CAD/CAM mode that improves the screen contrast, enhances the display effect of lines and shapes; improves the details of dark parts Display capability, providing 10 animation modes for displaying brightness levels; adjusting screen brightness and contrast, darkroom mode suitable for use in dark environments; DICOM mode using medical digital image transmission protocol for browsing medical images, etc.

▲ The M-Book mode is designed to provide a display effect similar to that of a Macbook

In addition, in order to optimize the use effect of Apple Macbook users, the display is equipped with M-Book mode, which introduces Apple’s special Display P3 color gamut standard, so that when users use a Macbook and connect BenQ PD2705U as a secondary screen, both Those who present the picture have higher consistency.

▲ With dual color preview mode

There is also a dual-color mode, which will divide the screen into two areas when enabled, and can specify to display images in two different color modes, allowing users to quickly preview and compare the differences in display effects in different color modes.

AQCOLOR Factory Pre-Calibrated, CalMAN & PANTONE Dual Color Certified

▲ Attached independent color correction report

BenQ PD2705U also supports AQCOLOR technology. Each monitor will be color-calibrated before leaving the factory to ensure that the product can meet the color accuracy requirements of the average Delta E < 2 and reproduce colors closer to the original input. There is also a color calibration report attached to the product box for reference. Taking the evaluation product in the author's hand as an example, the report shows that the product can have an average DeltaE color standard of 0.3395 in sRGB mode.

▲ sRGB color gamut and color accuracy test report

The author also conducted a color calibration test on the display, and the results showed that the excellent color accuracy of the average DeltaE = 0.45 can be obtained in both the sRGB and Rec.709 color gamuts, and it is similar to the data on the color calibration report, proving that the display does Delivers reliable out-of-the-box color accuracy through a rigorous factory calibration procedure.

sRGB 0.45 0.96 Rec.709 0.45 0.99

In addition, PD2705U is the first professional display product on the market that has passed both CalMAN certification and Pantone Validated and Pantone Skintone Validated dual certifications. From the certification level, it proves that the display is accurate and true in color display.

Support HDR10 standard, screen uniformity correction

The official specifications of BenQ PD2705U indicate that its native brightness is 250 nits, and the contrast ratio is 1200:1. After actual measurement, it is found that the white point brightness is 250.6 nits under the 100% brightness setting, and the average contrast ratio is 1254:1. The contrast ratio is higher than the general IPS The 1000:1 of the panel is slightly higher, but the difference is not obvious under actual viewing. In addition, the display supports the HDR10 standard. The official specification states that its HDR peak brightness is 350nits. After actual measurement, the HDR peak white field brightness is 356.71nits, and the static contrast ratio is 1,318:1. However, the author noticed that after the HDR technology is turned on, the PD2705U will automatically adjust the output brightness of the backlight according to the average image level and average brightness level of the current image to achieve a higher dynamic contrast ratio. After actually measuring the brightness of the pure white and pure black images, it is obtained The dynamic contrast ratio can reach about 6000:1, but it is always limited by the characteristics of the IPS panel, and without the assistance of partitioned backlight technology, the ability to restore details in dark parts is still at a relatively weak level, and the overall HDR performance is relatively ordinary.

HDR (motion picture test) 356.71 0.06 5945:1 HDR (static flag test) 355.89 0.27 1318:1 100% 250.6 0.1995 1256:1 75% 201.03 0.1599 1258:1 50% 150.02 0.1196 1255:1 25% 97.76 0.0780 1253:1 0% 44.15 0.0354 1247:1

▲ Factory calibration report with uniformity test data

One of the selling points of BenQ PD2705U is that it has undergone 25 areas of uniformity calibration before leaving the factory. By fine-tuning the brightness and chromaticity of each area, it provides better screen uniformity performance than ordinary monitors. The back of the factory calibration report is also printed. Corrected uniformity data for reference. However, in fact, the above correction results need to enable the uniformity mode in the OSD menu to take effect, and the brightness and contrast of the screen will drop significantly after this mode is turned on. Choose one.

▲ The screen uniformity performance when the uniformity mode is turned off

In order to test the screen uniformity performance of the display when the uniformity mode is turned on and off, a colorimeter is used to divide the display area into 5 x 3 grid area samples for brightness and chromaticity sampling. The results show that when the uniformity mode is not turned on, the brightness uniformity of U1 and U2 under 100% screen brightness is 81.89% and 80.06% respectively, the maximum difference is 22.11%, and the maximum color difference reaches 6.16 DeltaE, the screen uniformity Weaker performance.

▲ The screen uniformity performance when the uniformity mode is turned on

After turning on the uniformity mode, the brightness uniformity of U1 and U2 can be increased to 91.12% and 90.62% under 100% screen brightness, the maximum difference is 9.74%, and the maximum color difference is only 2.85 DeltaE, the screen uniformity Ideal performance.

*Note: U1=Emin/Emax; U2=1-((Emax-Emin)/Eavg), the closer the two values ​​are to 100%, the better and should not be lower than 80%

Up to 60Hz refresh rate, support VRR variable refresh rate

▲ Support G-Sync compatible mode

BenQ PD2705U only supports the basic refresh rate of 60Hz, but it still adds support for VRR variable refresh rate control, supports 40-60Hz refresh rate control, and has passed AMD FreeSync certification, which can effectively prevent screen tearing.

VESA AdaptiveSync Support (not certified) AMD FreeSync Support (AMD FreeSync) NVIDIA G-Sync Support (not certified) VRR Over HDMI 2.1 Does not support VRR range 40 – 60Hz LFC low refresh rate compensation Does not support

65W USB-C cable connection, built-in KVM switching function

▲ List of ports on the back of the machine

In terms of display input interfaces, BenQ PD2705U has a set of HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C display input interfaces, all of which support up to 3840 x 2160 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth and RGB 4:4: 4 Color format input.

▲ Support USB-C one-line connection

▲ USB-C interface supports PD3.0 65W output

In addition to supporting display input, the USB-C interface also supports up to PD3.0 20V⎓3.3A 65W fast charging output, allowing users to connect devices such as laptops or tablets with one line. In addition, the USB-C interface will use the USB 2.0 operation mode by default, using all 4 sets of SuperSpeed ​​Data transmission channels on the USB-C interface as DisplayPort channels, providing the same transmission bandwidth and input format support as DisplayPort 1.4. However, this will reduce the 4 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream ports on the monitor to the USB 2.0 mode of operation. Users can also choose to sacrifice 2 DisplayPort channels for 2 SuperSpeed ​​channels to enable the USB 3.2 Gen 1 mode of operation. The following table will Lists the optimal display settings supported by the three display interfaces.

3840 x 2160 60Hz 10-bit RGB ✔

3840 x 2160 60Hz 10-bit RGB ✔

3840 x 2160 30Hz 10-bit RGB ✔

▲ Two sets of USB and 3.5mm headphone jacks are located on the right side of the monitor

In addition, it has a USB Hub function, as long as the device is connected to two sets of USB 3.0 Type-B or USB-C upstream interfaces of the monitor, it can provide up to 3 sets of USB Type-A and 1 set of USB Type-C interfaces for users to connect various Peripherals. At the same time, the built-in KVM Switch allows up to 3 devices to share a set of peripheral devices. Through the OSD menu or Display Pilot software, you can easily switch back and forth to control multiple devices, avoiding the trouble of plugging and unplugging devices back and forth.

In terms of audio output, the monitor has built-in a pair of 2.5W stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which can output digital audio to external speakers or headphones.

Support Display Pilot software, attached Hotkey Puck G2 controller

▲ Support Display Pilot software

In order for users to quickly control different settings of BenQ PD2705U, the monitor supports its own Display Pilot software, supports Windows and MacOS operating systems, which is more intuitive and easy to use than the built-in OSD menu of the monitor, and supports DDC/CI protocol, no need to connect USB Wire can be used.

▲ With desktop partition function

In addition, practical functions such as window partitioning, automatic ICC color synchronization and automatic screen rotation are added. Among them, the ICC color synchronization function can automatically match the color mode of the monitor and the ICC color profile file of the computer, without the need for users to manually set it every time. Designers can focus more on creation.

▲ Attached HotKey Puck G2 controller

In addition, a HotKey Puck G2 controller is attached, with 5 buttons and 1 knob key. In addition to the controller can be used to operate the OSD menu, the 3 shortcut keys are also convenient for users to quickly switch to the selected color mode or The selected function is turned on, and the knob is convenient for the user to adjust the brightness, contrast and volume.

BenQ PD2705U 27″ Professional Design Monitor

Price: HK$ 4,699

Enquiries: Altech Computer (3628-3377)

Editor’s comment:

The BenQ PD2705U reviewed this time has once again refreshed the author’s imagination of professionally designed monitors. The most surprising thing must be its AQCOLOR factory calibration technology, which can not only achieve excellent color accuracy with an average ΔE < 2, but also the uniformity of the screen. Accurate calibration, and also obtained multiple color certifications such as CalMAN Verified, Pantone Validated, and Pantone Skintone Validated, the color accuracy is beyond doubt. I sincerely recommend it to designers who need to buy a 27-inch 4K professional monitor in the near future.