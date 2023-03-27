The LGA 7529 socket used by Intel’s next-generation Xeon CPU will have an ultra-high core count of 512 cores.

While we’ve already seen the Intel LGA 7529 socket in close-ups, the new image is from an engineering motherboard acquired by Bilibili content creator @不拉改的Harry and Machine Soul. The motherboard is still an early design, with ES labels on all corners, including the socket itself (made by LOTES). The LGA 7529 socket will be part of Intel’s Mountain Stream platform, which is designed for the next-generation Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest.

The leaker of this Intel LGA 7529 socket engineering motherboard expects the upcoming Xeon platform to support P-Core versions with up to 86 and 132 cores, and E-Core versions with up to 334 and 512 cores, and the HBM version.

The motherboard will be fully PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant and have at least 96 Gen 5 lanes. The memory design will support 12-channel DDR5-6400 starting from Granite Rapids. Those 12 channels will allow for a maximum of 24 RDIMM slots for insane DRAM capacities.

Intel Ultra Path Interconnect (UPI) and bandwidth are also enhanced for LGA 7529 socket motherboards. The PCB connections are also expected to be far superior to rival AMD. The motherboard lacks the Southbridge section for use with the hard disk controller, input and output controllers, and integrated hardware.

It should be noted that the LGA 7529 socket of the new CPU is much larger than the LGA 4189 socket, but both have the same pin density. The socket is large enough to accommodate at least five Intel 13th-generation desktop CPUs or six AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

The PCIe 5.0 Mini Cool Edge IO (MCIO) connector will support a link width of x16 and will be used for UPI, additional PCIE, GENZ and CEM connections. The R2214914 VRM will provide 105A for the processor and memory, but DrMOS is unknown. The platform is designed to easily handle first-generation chips rated between 400-500W.

The new Sierra Forest Xeon CPUs are rumored to offer powerful features and performance to support high-density, ultra-efficient computing in the cloud. Sierra Forest Xeon will house at least 344 cores, packaged in four compute blocks, each containing 86 cores. If the rumors are correct, there will also be a higher core count version with 528 cores, offering up to 132 cores per block. 512 cores is expected to be a more realistic core count, but one of the clusters is disabled.

The continuing expectation from users on Intel is that the company will try to outperform AMD’s current and future EPYC platforms. Sierra Forest is expected to compete with AMD’s Bergamo processors offering 128 Zen4C cores, while Falcon Shores will go head-to-head with custom Instinct APU accelerators. The Instinct APU accelerator will be powered by the upcoming MI300 accelerator, due later this year. Intel’s Sierra Forest processors are expected to launch in 2024 using the Intel 3 (3nm) process.

