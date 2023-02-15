【MOBILE】As early as the beginning of the year, it was reported that Lenovo will launch a super-large-screen Android tablet with a flagship positioning. Recently, the factory officially confirmed that this model is the Legion Y900 14.5-inch “Mobile King” tablet in China, and it is officially launched in China. Leading publicity, and show up in the near future.

Lenovo announced earlier on the domestic “Lenovo Consumer” official Weibo account that the flagship tablet Legion Y900 with a 14.5-inch ultra-large screen was officially launched for pre-promotion, and the “Machine Emperor Tablet” was used as the product focus.

Earlier this year, Song Yuezhu, Director of Consumer Marketing of Lenovo China, quoted the side-by-side real machine size of the Legion Y900 (left in the picture below) and the 8.8-inch flat-panel Legion Y700 (right in the picture below) on his Weibo account of “Fat Daguaer” From the photos, we can see that the sizes of the two machines are quite different.

Based on the existing information, the Legion Y900 may be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset like the OnePlus Pad released overseas earlier, and may have powerful specifications such as 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a large battery of 12,300mAh; however For the key screen parts, the screen performance is subject to further information from the manufacturer.

