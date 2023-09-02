Super-light single-speed aluminium/carbon bike using 3D printing

Production of consumer goods independent of supply chains

The first single-speed bike from the 3D printer from software pioneer CoreTechnologie (Image source: CoreTechnologie GmbH)

For the first time, the innovative team from the software manufacturer CoreTechnologie (CT) has created a light and inexpensive bike made from 3D printed aluminum components and standard carbon tubes. The operational single-speed version of the bike weighs 7.1 kilograms ready to ride. In contrast to the conventional production of carbon frames, the simple work steps mean that production can be carried out quickly, easily and automatically.

Optimal frame geometry, simple construction and casual design

The CT software developers have combined self-designed, 3D-printed aluminum (AlMgSi10) connecting parts with machine-made, extremely light carbon tubes from Carbonforce. The tubes were connected using high-strength two-component adhesive used in the aircraft industry.

The project was realized in a record time of two months from the idea to the ready-to-drive prototype. The CT team optimized the design based on an existing 56 centimeter frame geometry and perfected it in numerous 3D renderings. The clever design of the frame parts of the single-speed version allows it to be upgraded with a gear shift.

Thanks to the degrees of freedom that computer-aided design (CAD) enables in conjunction with the 3D SLS printing process, an exceptionally light and simple construction was achieved, which represents a counter-trend to technically complex and heavy e-bikes thanks to its excellent riding characteristics.

The software manufacturer used its 4D_Additive software in the interesting project to optimize wall thicknesses, generate surface textures and ensure smooth production of the 3D printed parts on the SLM machine from service partner FKM.

In numerous test rides, the 3D printed bike has proven that it is robust and resilient and can be ridden on different types of paths. With the project and the resulting prototype, the CoreTechnologie team has shown that with the help of the latest software and hardware, complex everyday and consumer objects can be manufactured inexpensively, quickly and easily, regardless of fragile supply chains.

“In addition to the casual design and the driving pleasure, the super-light bike from Core Technologie put an incredulous smile on the testers’ faces when they lifted it,” says visionary and CT Managing Director Armin Brüning, pleased about the latest CT development.

Further information on the software manufacturer is available at www.coretechnologie.com.

