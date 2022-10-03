The computer-animated comedy film “Super Mario Bros.” will be released next year. The film will feature Chris Pratt, who used to play “Star-Lord,” as Mario. When the character was revealed, many fans were puzzled and questioned him. Can you play the role well? Recently, some fans have released a self-made preview of the predicted version of the movie, so that everyone can imagine what it would be like if he came to play Mario in real life?



‘Super Mario Bros’ computer-animated comedy film starring ‘Star-Lord’ Chris Pratt, fans release their own preview trailer

American animation company Illumination Entertainment, which has released well-known films such as “Despicable Me” and “Little Soldier” series in the past, will also release the computer-animated comedy film “Super Mario” co-produced with Nintendo in 2023. Brothers”, the film brought in Chris Pratt, who had previously played Star-Lord in “Interstellar”, to contribute to “Mario”. In addition, the cast of several major characters in the film include Charles Day as “Ligi,” Anya Taylor-Joy as “Princess Brigitte,” Keegan-Michael Key as “Kinobio,” and Jack Black as “Princess Brigitte.” “Kuba” and Seth Rogen as “Mori Kigang”. The film “Super Mario Bros.” is distributed by Universal Pictures and is expected to be released in the United States on April 7, 2023.

Although the official details and preview of the “Super Mario Bros” movie have not yet been announced, the main cast will only be announced by Nintendo of America’s official Twitter in 2021.





Recently, the foreign YouTube channel “Re-Imagined Games” shared that it made a fan version of the “Super Mario Bros.” movie trailer. Watching the animated version of Chris Pratt wearing Mario’s costume, he began to explore levels in the game. .



This teaser video, made by fans, changed many of the pictures from the game “Super Mario Bros.” in the past to 3D animations. The actions in the film also captured Mario’s classic jumping movements, which were strenuously jumping and smashing. Bricks overhead, jumping over cliffs, all allow fans to relive the classic scenes of the game.





The film also shows the Super Mushroom that can make Mario bigger and become Super Mario. There’s also the Flower of Fire, an item that can make Mario bigger and become a Fire Mario.





In addition, the classic finish flag screen is also indispensable in the film.





As for the “official version” of the “Super Mario Bros.” movie trailer, when will it be released? In fact, just wait a few more days! Because some time ago, the New York Comic Con (New York Comic Con) announced the first trailer of the animated film through its official Twitter, which will be released at 16:00 local time on October 6th, which is 04:00 Taiwan time on October 7th.



