“Super Mario Bros. Surprise” will let you become Mario the elephant on October 20

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

At the just-concluded face-to-face meeting, Nintendo announced that since “New Super Mario Bros. U” in 2012, the new work “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” in the “Super Mario” series has only been released 11 years later. This game adopts the classic 2D horizontal version of the clearance mechanism, but as long as the player touches the new prop “surprise flower” in the game, the gameplay of the level will change dramatically. In the trailer, you can see moving water pipes, transformed enemies, etc., and the flowers in the game can also talk, and the characters can even become elephants.

By sharing Joy-Con, “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” supports up to 4 people to play at the same time. In addition to Mario, Luigi, and Tonobio, players can also control Brigitte, Daisy, and Yoshi. This work is expected to land on Switch on October 20, and the old man will share more details later.

