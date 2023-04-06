PR / Business Insider

Alternate is currently running a promotion where you can secure numerous games from the “Super Mario” universe on offer. Including Switch games, Lego, board and card games! So there’s something for “Super Mario” fans of all ages – we bring you our favorite deals.

Super Mario offers at Alternate

The promotion runs until April 19, 2023, but some offers will be sold out much earlier – so it’s worth being quick! We especially liked these deals – if they don’t appeal to you, you can always check out all the Super Mario deals on Alternate for yourself.*

Who is Super Mario anyway?

Super Mario is one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time, first appearing in the 1985 game Super Mario Bros. The plumber from New York has since traveled through different worlds to rescue Princess Peach and fight against his nemesis Bowser. Over the years, Super Mario has received many different games and spin-offs – including Mario Kart, Mario Party, and Mario Tennis. The games are particularly known for their colorful and imaginative world and inspire both children and adults. Meanwhile, Super Mario has found success outside of the video game world, appearing in TV shows, movies, comics, and merchandise.