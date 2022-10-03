Occasionally weird projects pop up on the internet – they’re usually great. Now we’ve got a great example: the Super Mario Bros. remake with Chris Pratt, and it looks great. If you want to see more of what this might actually look like, you can check it out below, and we really urge you to do so because it’s awesome.

The demo, created by the reimagined game, wrote:

“I’m a lifelong Nintendo fan and I’m super excited about Lighten and Nintendo’s Super Mario animated movie! So, I decided to do some fan projects while we were all waiting for the trailer. But then I started thinking, if gram Reece Platt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key are really what those characters in the real Mushroom Kingdom would be like. It seems like a very interesting That’s why I’m trying to make this game. With zero game development experience, I’m learning Unreal Engine from scratch, and any other skills along the way, in an effort to make it a legitimately great action game!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNTCsFewP2I/