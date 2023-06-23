Super Mario: RPG and 2D platformer announced

Some new games for the Switch were announced as part of the Nintendo Direct. Including two extremely interesting “Super Mario” offshoots. We summarize the most important information for you.

With Super Mario Bros. Wonder A new 2D platformer is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game is based on the previous successful model of the series, but also scores with a number of additional gameplay elements.

Among other things, there are moving tubes and talking plants to discover. A special highlight is a power-up that turns Mario into an elephant. The following trailer shows what that looks like.

Locally you can experience the game in multiplayer with up to three friends. Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on October 20, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch. It can already be pre-ordered in the Nintendo eShop at a price of €59.99.

Meanwhile, RPG fans can look forward to a remake of the old one Super Mario RPGs be happy. The original at that time appeared on the SNES in 1996 and was unfortunately never officially available in Europe. Accordingly, the remake is a real premiere in this country.

An “unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach and original characters Mallow and Geno awaits us,” as the game’s description says. The unusual team embarks on a journey through the varied game world and has to take on various opponents. The battles take place in a turn-based mode.

The reboot of the Super Mario RPG will be released on November 17, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch. The role-playing game can also be pre-ordered for €59.99 in the Nintendo eShop. Are you excited for the new Mario games? Let us know in the comments.

