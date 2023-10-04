Super Mario RPG Remake: New Graphics, Enhanced Gameplay, and Original Soundtrack Revealed

Super Mario RPG, a beloved 1996 Super Nintendo classic, is getting a complete remake that will be released on November 17. The original game was never officially released in Europe, so this remaster is a chance for fans in the region to finally experience the game.

The remake of Super Mario RPG not only offers new graphics and some gameplay enhancements but also features a rearranged soundtrack by the original composer Yoko Shimomura. In addition to the rearranged music, the game also includes the original music, allowing players to switch between the two versions at any time during their adventure.

Nintendo UK recently gave fans a preview of the revamped soundtrack by releasing a snippet on Twitter. The tweet, which includes a link to the music, has garnered a lot of positive feedback from fans who are excited about the upcoming release.

While fans eagerly await the next major Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Miracle, which is set to launch on October 20th, the remake of Super Mario RPG offers a nostalgic journey for long-time fans and a chance for new players to discover a classic Mario adventure.

With its updated visuals, improved gameplay, and the option to experience both the original and rearranged music, the Super Mario RPG remake is shaping up to be a must-play for Mario fans old and new. Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure with everyone’s favorite plumber, Mario, when the game releases next month.

