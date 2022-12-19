Spore, Civilization, Humankind. Large scale games that let you explore and conquer entire planets – sometimes even entire solar systems or galaxies. We expected games about planets themselves to be almost planet-sized, but Danish studio Northplay’s new release, Super Planet Life, is (not at all). In the game, you play as a sentient planet traveling the galaxy in search of new friends and experiences, and the entire game was developed by one person. This clearly shows that sometimes it is better and sometimes it is bad.

Describing all the activity in Life on a Superplanet would be almost as daunting as an encyclopedia of our own tiny planet. You’ll travel through psychedelic wormholes, battle dungeons, trade on the interstellar stock market, take quizzes, and more. On the other hand, the game is easy to master if you ignore all the life on the surface for a moment and dig right into the core.

All activity in the game is controlled through a simple menu, where you tap back and forth between different options, just like in a classic text adventure. This is true whether you’re betting at the casino, talking to other planets or buying upgrades. Even the game’s most complex activity, a dungeon crawler in which you assist Derek the Raging Bull in defeating alleged bastards, is controlled through the same menu.

It’s not just a simple interface in Life on a Super Planet. Even the aforementioned dungeon crawler is extremely bare-bones by any other standard, which isn’t a huge deal since the whole experience is casual and relaxing. For every activity you complete, you’ll earn coins, trees, coconut lollipops (!), lollipops, stardust, and more. Resources can also be continuously extracted from the surface of your own or other planets, and require grinding to progress through the game.

Here is an ad:

Is this a parody of modern mobile games? Or a critique of how close we are to pulling our planet to its death? Honestly, it’s hard to say, since it’s probably easier to extract uranium in the backyard than to extract a coherent message from superplanet life. With talking planets, a sap-spitting Loch Ness monster, an interdimensional apple and a host of other oddities, it’s clear that the developer just grabbed whatever came to his mind when coming up with the game’s concept and characters. stuff and go with it. It works surprisingly well, giving the game a rambunctious, almost anarchic vibe–the game’s design equivalent of firing a Tommy gun from the hip, which of course also means that the humor is pretty much a given.

In terms of presentation, the game is unsurprisingly extremely colorful and varied, with a simple pixel style that’s been seen countless times before, yet still works thanks to its use as a backdrop for countless different locations and characters. The only thing that’s fairly mundane in Life on a Super Planet is the music that plays on loop. At least it’s a fascinating piece of work, providing just the right atmosphere for this strange interstellar adventure.

Here is an ad:

Part text adventure, part resource management, part collection of mini-games, Life on a Super Planet is easily the weirdest game I’ve played this year. The game loop does get a bit monotonous over time (takes 8-10 hours to see the ending), and a more coherent story might improve the experience. But for what it’s worth, as a highly inventive £9.99/€9,99 game, you can definitely find worse experiences in the Galaxy.