The hottest topic in the technology world recently is believed to be AI-generated chatbots, among which ChatGPT has received the most attention. I remember one time when we held a Clubhouse program, I felt that if this kind of generative chatbot could be integrated into intelligent assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant, I believe it would make things more practical. As a technology giant, does Apple plan to integrate ChatGPT into Siri? have! But not so fast! It is said that iOS 17 will have a chance this year! And what are the highlights of iOS 17 so far? Read below!

iOS 17 is expected to be launched together with the iPhone 15 in September this year, and as usual, the new iOS will first be unveiled at WWDC in June, and there will be a beta version before the official launch, allowing testers to try it first. The latest leaked documents show some features worth looking forward to with iOS 17, including:

Super Siri

As we all know, ChatGPT can do a lot of things, and recent reports indicate that Google and Microsoft are already using Self-learning technology, and although Apple is far behind in this AI war, it is never too late to have innovative ideas. Apple was the first company to introduce voice control into smartphones, and now that AI technology is taking the world by storm, it’s time for Apple to develop something awesome! It is expected that in the iOS 17 update, you can see that Siri will be combined with an AI chat robot driven by GPT. I believe this will be worth looking forward to!

Improved Notifications

Every iOS update improves the notification function, and this time iOS 17 is no exception, although most of us ignore it. Apple has been tweaking iOS notifications over the years, as they still need a lot of work, features like quick replies, etc., are still missing. Instead of making major improvements every year when it comes to notifications, Apple tends to keep things basically the same, refining the feature over time.

RCS support

Rich Communication Services (RCS) has received a lot of attention, especially on Android phones. The upcoming RCS support in iOS 17 will transform the normal SMS messaging function into a modern SMS standard. It’s not necessarily something Apple will look into, but it would be a better way for the company to evolve with modern technology.

In the past, when sending messages by iMessage, if the other party is an iPhone user, the text box will be displayed in blue, and if not, it will be displayed in green. The bigger problem is that if the other party is an Android user, the video will be blurred and not displayed Issues with typing status, not showing read tags, etc.

In fact, as early as 2022, Google has asked Apple to adopt RCS technology to make everyone’s communication experience better. It is because Apple refuses to adopt modern SMS standards, which will cause difficulties for iPhone and Android mobile phone users when sending messages.

