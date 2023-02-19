PREDATOR Helios 300 Spatiallabs 3D Glasses-free Laptop

PREDATOR launched a new Helios 300 SpatialLabs naked-eye 3D laptop. The difference from the regular version is the addition of SpatialLabs naked-eye 3D technology. It uses a dedicated 3D display with eye-tracking technology and AI technology to make real 3D rendering without 3D stereo Glasses, the display can switch between 2D and 3D display in real time, equipped with Intel Core i9-12900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop graphics core, powerful performance with naked-eye 3D technology, whether it is playing games, watching movies or Used as 3D CAD engineering drawing, it can bring the ultimate super three-dimensional 3D effect.

The appearance of the Helios 300 SaptialLabs glasses-free 3D notebook is the same as that of the normal version. The SpatialLabs Logo will be added to the bottom right of the A cover for identification. Better is also more durable. On the whole, its appearance design is relatively plain and low-key for gaming notebooks. The advantage is that it will not look out of place even as a work machine for office use.

The Helios 300 SpatialLabs has a body size of 359m x 274mm. The thickness of the thinnest part of the body is 19.9mm and the thickest part is 26.9mm after excluding the padding strips. The weight is about 2.9kg, plus the heavy original power supply , mainly used for Desktop Replacement purposes, and occasionally bring out the machine to play games.

A set of 230W power supply is attached, and PD charging can be performed through the Thunderbolt 4 interface at the same time. When the performance demand is not large, there is no need to carry a heavy original power supply. It is portable for this type of 15.6-inch gaming notebook It’s not a loss.

Equipped with Mini LED RGB backlit gaming keyboard, which is brighter than non-LED lighting, consumes less power and has more consistent colors. The entire width of the laptop is used up, and the distance between the keys can be similar to that of an ordinary desktop keyboard, and it does not take much time to get used to it. The key stroke is 1.5mm long, and the feedback force is sufficient. The overall keyboard input experience is quite good.

In order to make the laptop more gaming atmosphere, Helios 300 SpatialLabs added an ARGB light guide strip on the palm rest, projecting the light effect on the desktop, making the overall appearance more futuristic and technological.

15.6″ SpatialLabs Glasses-Free Display

In terms of display, PREDATOR Helios 300 SpatialLabs is equipped with a 15.6-inch 2D/3D cuttable lenticular display. The resolution is 4K 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode, and 2K 2560 x 1440 when switched to 3D mode, with a maximum contrast ratio of 1200:1 and 323 nits brightness. Many people are unfamiliar with naked-eye 3D. It is different from enjoying 3D movies in cinemas. Left and right, and then through the eye tracking lens, the user’s eye and head movements are rendered in real time, allowing it to present a 3D image.

Attached with the SpatialLabs glasses-free 3D kit, it provides SPATIALLABS Go mode and SPATIALLABS TRUEGAME mode. SPATIALLABS Go mode automatically converts 2D images into 3D through AI artificial intelligence calculations. As long as it is in full-screen mode, whether it is a video, game, or even Video calls with friends can be turned into stereoscopic 3D display.

SPATIALLABS TRUEGAME mode is the naked-eye 3D mode natively supported by the game. It is a 3D perspective provided by the game engine. Compared with the 3D effect calculated by AI, the SPATIALLABS client will detect those installed games in the system that support TRUEGAME Technology, created profiles to access your game library.

Support Killer Control Center network technology

In terms of interfaces, it provides 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A (right), 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A (left), and 1 USB-C interface with ThunderBolt 4 technology. In addition to providing a maximum transmission speed of 40Gbps, it can also It provides DisplayPort 1.4 display output, and also provides 1 set of HDMI 2.1 and 1 set of Displayport 1.4 display output at the rear.

In order to meet the needs of players for network delay, Killer E2500 Gigabit Ethernet is adopted, which supports up to 1Gbps wired network connection. At the same time, the wireless network adopts Killer 1650i AX Wireless module, which supports Bluetooth 5.1 and 2×2 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 specifications, up to 2.4Gbps transfer speed.

Supports the Killer Control Center network optimization engine, which can provide real-time processing of high-priority program packets for online games, automatically detect and prioritize game traffic to achieve a lower-latency gaming experience.

With 12th generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor

In terms of hardware specifications, PREDATOR Helios 300 Spatiallabs uses Intel Core i9-12900H processor, Intel 7 process (10nm), Alder Lake-M micro-architecture, built-in 6 P-Core large cores, 8 E-Core small cores, A total of 14 cores, 20 threads, with 1.2MB L1, 11.5MB L2 and 24MB L3, built-in Intel UHD Graphics G7 96EU graphics core.

In terms of clocks, Intel Core i9-12900H’s P-Core base clock is 1.8GHz, Burst Clock is 5GHz, E-Core base clock is 0.8GHz, Burst Clock is 3.8GHz, Base Power (TDP) is 45W, the highest Turbo Power (PL2) is 85W, which is a high-performance mobile processor.

Built-in GeForce RTX 3080 mobile graphics core

In terms of graphics core, the Intel Core i9-12900H processor has a built-in Intel UHD Graphics G7 display core, which has up to 96 Execution Units, which is twice that of the Desktop version. The GPU clock pulse is 350MHz Base Clock, 1450MHz Burst Clock, and supports Direct X 12 and OpenGL 4.5 API, with complete image decoding capability, supports hardware decoding of 8K AV1, 8K VP9, ​​8K H.265 and 4K H.264.

Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop graphics core, the core code is “GN20-E7-A1”, the TGP default is 115W, the maximum is 150W, it has 48 SM stream units, with 6,144 CUDA Cores, 48 ​​RT Cores and 192 Tensor Cores, GPU Boost clock rate is 1,545MHz, and is equipped with 8GB GDDR6 display memory, memory clock rate is 1,750MHz, memory transmission speed is 16Gbps, supports 256-bit memory interface, and the total memory bandwidth is 448GB /s.

Due to the power consumption limitation of the Laptop GPU, the actual game performance of the RTX 3080 Laptop is roughly equivalent to that between the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3070 of the Desktop version.

Thermal Test:

In order to meet the heat dissipation requirements of the 12th generation i9-12900H + GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop, PREDATOR Helios 300 SpatialLabsD adopts 6 heat pipes and dual fan design, of which 2 heat pipes are responsible for GPU/GPU heat dissipation at the same time, 1 is independently responsible for CPU heat dissipation, and 3 heat pipes are independently responsible for CPU heat dissipation. One is independently responsible for the GPU, and the waste heat is drawn out of the fuselage through two ultra-thin blade fans.

According to the OCCT test, the maximum power consumption of the CPU can reach 80W, and the maximum power consumption of the GPU can reach 115W, and the load of the two at the same time will not exceed 170W. After half an hour of full load, the CPU temperature is 74 ° C, and the GPU maximum temperature is 75.75 ° c.

PCMark 10 test

▲ PCMark 10 comprehensive test score is 7,524

In the PCMark 10 benchmark test, the comprehensive score is 7,524 points, of which the Essentials basic test score is 10,625 points, which is a high level, the Productivity productivity test score is also 10,446, and the digital media calculation score is 10,417, which is quite excellent in all aspects models.

3DMark test

3DMark should be the most widely used 3D performance benchmark software at present. PREDATOR Helios 300 Spatiallabs equipped with GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop graphics core has ideal game performance. This test uses 4 benchmarks including Fire Strike, Time Spy, Port Royal and SpeedWay Test scenarios to understand its gaming performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 belongs to the mid-level graphics core, and the 3DMark game scores are not too bad. In Fire Strike, Time Spy, Port Royal and SpeedWay, they scored 26,022, 12,078, 7,392, and 3,150 respectively, which can fully cope with 4K without ray tracking or It is a 3A game masterpiece with full 2K ray tracing.

F1 2022 Game Test:

▲ 1920 x 1080 + Ultra High + DLSS Performance – 148 FPS

▲ 2560 x 1440 + Ultra High + DLSS Performance – 115 FPS

▲ 3840 x 2160 + Ultra High + DLSS Performance – 73 FPS

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Game Test:

▲ 1920 x 1080 + Ultra High + DLSS Performance – 134 FPS

▲ 2560 x 1440 + Ultra High + DLSS Performance – 126 FPS

▲ 3840 x 2160 + Ultra High + DLSS Performance – 98 FPS

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Test:

▲ 1920 x 1080 + Ultra High + DLSS Performance – 118.18 FPS

▲ 2560 x 1440 + Ultra High + DLSS Performance – 86.22 FPS

▲ 3840 x 2160 + Ultra High + DLSS Performance – 46.48 FPS

▲ 3840 x 2160 + Ultra High + DLSS Performance – 73 FPS

UL Procyon test

In addition to the common PCMark and 3DMark tests, UL has also launched a benchmark test suite for Microsoft and Adobe applications – UL Procyon, which has four benchmark tests for office productivity, photo editing, video editing and AI reasoning. The first three Control the Microsoft Office series of applications, Adobe Photoshop + Lightroom Classic and Adobe Premiere Pro through scripts to conduct actual functional tests. Compared with the self-developed benchmark tools, it is closer to the actual use situation and provides very referential test results.

▲ Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark Test

In the Procyon office productivity benchmark test, Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook in the Microsoft Office series were used to perform a large number of commonly used functions and commands, such as exporting PDF, loading files, inserting pictures, VLOOKUP commands, mobile mail etc. The PREDATOR Helios 300 Spatiallabs scored an overall score of 6,811 on this test, and its paperwork performance was quite smooth and crisp.

▲ Procyon photo editing benchmark

In the Procyon photo editing benchmark test, Photoshop and Lightroom Classic in the Adobe Creative Cloud series are used. The test first imports the DNG digital negative image into Adobe Lightroom Classic, and then applies various preset effects in batches, and crops, Straighten and modify. In the second part, the test applies a variety of editing and layer effects to photos in Adobe Photoshop, and records the computing time required for each item to measure the speed of the system when performing common photo editing tasks. In this test, the score was 8,362, which can meet the needs of various types of image editing and creation.

▲ Procyon Video Editing Benchmark

In the Procyon video editing benchmark test, Adobe Premiere Pro video editing software is used. The test first imports two video project files for editing, adjustment, and adding CPU-Based special effects and GPU-accelerated special effects respectively. 1080p H.264 and 4K H.265 output, with a benchmark score calculated based on the time required to output 4 clips.

PREDATOR Helios 300 Spatiallabs has a score of 6,887 in this test, which is a very high score. If you check the details, you can see that the video output with GPU-accelerated special effects is much faster than the IGP-only model, which is actually more than enough for simple video editing.

UL battery life test:

In the UL Procyon battery life test, adjust the brightness of the screen to 40% and turn off the backlight of the keyboard to execute the Video Playback battery Life test scenario, execute the Films & TV and Movie & TV applications to play non-stop, and the battery capacity of the device is 94%. It can provide 5 hours and 40 minutes of battery life, which is quite qualified for a model with a high-end GPU.

PREDATOR Helios 300 Spatiallabs Gaming Laptop

Price: HK$34,998

Enquiry: ACER HK

Editor’s comment:

Since photos cannot show naked-eye 3D effects, I suggest that you go to ACER’s e-sports store at K11 MUSEA in Tsim Sha Tsui to experience it for yourself. The effect of objects extending from the screen will definitely make you feel amazing.