As recently as 2014, tens of thousands of players on Twitch proved that even when they all “played simultaneously” together, they could still beat Pokémon: Red Edition, a classic Nintendo game. . In addition, over the years, players have tried all kinds of bizarre ways to completely destroy them, such as blindfolded and completely broken, or the challenge method of releasing a Pokémon as long as it falls. Now, a player has successfully written a set of huge operating instructions that can automatically break “Pokémon: Fire Red Edition” in almost every situation.

Released by Nintendo in 2004 on the GBA platform, “Pokémon: Red Edition” is a remake of the original series “Pokémon: Red Edition”, allowing players to relive the original adventure. However, YouTuber “MartSnack” recently had a crazy time in this game, trying to see if players can completely break this classic game without watching the game screen or listening to any sound effects. Simply put, MartSnack had to come up with a series of huge command strings that could completely break the game no matter what happened. In the end, MartSnack really came up with a way to break Pokémon: Fire Red Edition 99% of the time.

As an RPG type of work, the “Pokémon” series has always been full of randomness, whether it is the movement path of NPC trainers, the hit and critical strike rates of various Pokémon attacks, and encounters in the wild. From the probability of wild Pokémon or the capture rate, all elements of the original game rely on randomness, allowing every player to experience a different adventure in the game. So if it’s going to break all the way without looking at the picture or listening to the sound, it’s going to have to figure out a path where everything happens 100% of the time, but for many players it seems like it’s a near-future game. possible tasks.

However, after a whole year of hard work and research, MartSnack has successfully developed a series of huge command strings that can successfully break “Pokémon: Fire Red Edition” in most cases. The number of steps is as high as 230,000 steps. According to MartSnack’s attempt, this command string can be successfully cleared in 99% of cases, and the 1% deviation has to be attributed to a slightly faster Bobo.

At the very beginning of the game, MartSnack chose the small fire dragon as the initial partner, and after a series of inputs, there were two results of defeating or losing to the old enemy, one would make the small fire dragon reach level 6, and the other would stay at the level 5. Next, MartSnack had to face the problem of encountering enemies randomly. In order to avoid randomness in the battle, after the command reached the position where he entered the grass, he would enter a command combination that would allow him to escape the battle every time he took a step. However, this was disrupted by a wave whose speed was slightly higher than that of the small fire dragon, and this became the cause of the 1% error rate, and it is currently the only unavoidable possibility for MartSnack, but as long as it is not at the beginning of the game. After encountering that Bobo, the remaining more than 200,000 instructions can go all the way to the end of the game.

As long as you officially leave the grass above True New Town, the remaining instructions can reach 100% accuracy. After that, MartSnack’s main strategy was to increase the level of the little fire dragon and evolve it into a fire-breathing dragon, so as to directly overwhelm all enemies with the level. To achieve this, MartSnack repeatedly fought a passerby trainer with three Pokémon in Tokiwa Forest, then deliberately lost when the opponent sent a third, and then walked back to him from the Pokémon Center. , so that you can continue to accumulate the experience points obtained by the first two. After hours of repeated battles, MartSnack’s little fire dragon reached level 31 and evolved into a fire dinosaur before reaching the first gym.

After easily defeating the first gym, MartSnack immediately used the money to buy a large amount of spray to avoid encountering wild Pokémon, thereby completely eliminating the possibility of random encounters. Since then, MartSnack has used a series of large, precise and highly repetitive operation instructions to continuously avoid all kinds of randomness that may cause changes in the operation results. Interested players can watch a 47-minute commentary by MartSnack.