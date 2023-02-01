Supercell, the developer behind Clash Royale, has shared plenty of details about the 2023 Clash Royale League (CRL). In a blog post, we were told that the competitive scene will return on February 6th, and then it will hold seven monthly qualifiers until November, when the World Finals will take place between November 24th and 26th .

As for the structure of the monthly qualifiers, this will see 1,000 players compete in a Path of Legends group until only eight players remain. These eight players will then compete in two sets of double-loop events until two players remain, each of whom will be selected and moved to the Monthly Final, where they await a final batch of races in hopes of getting one of the 16 in the World Finals One of the players.

Beyond that, Supercell also shared some information about the prize pool and how each Monthly Final will split the $43,000 among the top eight players. World Finals, on the other hand, will offer approximately $1 million and distribute it to 16 eligible players based on final standings.