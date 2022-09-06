Home Technology Supermassive is already working on its next horror game. – – Gamereactor
Technology

Supermassive is already working on its next horror game. – – Gamereactor

by admin
Supermassive is already working on its next horror game. – – Gamereactor

Quarry has made its debut, and it won’t be long before Dark Pictures: The Devil Within Me arrives, but Supermassive Games is already looking to the future. As revealed in an interview with VGC, studio director Will Byers announced that the developer is already working on the next game, giving some hints about what it will look like.

“We’ve already started working on (the next game). I can’t really tell you much, but we’ve started. Again, it’s the same horror genre, and we’re sticking to that. It’s about the size of a quarry. ..that’s about as much as I can do without revealing too much.

Byers continued with a little extra color, saying: “We might be a bit like…I don’t know how far we can stretch the teen horror thing, because especially when we try to stir it up, the number of surprises you can add becomes limited.

What would you like to see Supermassive explore in the next horror game?

See also  4 years behind bars!HTC Japan pushes new phones, Metaverse mobile phone 10/1 goes on sale

You may also like

Creators of Tomorrow, Meta’s campaign to enhance talents...

No cybersecurity in election programs

5 days to the count! The Ubisoft Forward...

[Short-term move]Innovation and Technology CALL round of fine...

RX 6400/6500XT does not support AV1 decoding and...

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma Now Available on...

Lies of P – First Impressions Trailer from...

[Tech Giants]FAANG is outdated Analyst: Should be upgraded...

Matt Booty: Perfect Dark’s problem is ‘the exact...

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theater, the soundbar that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy