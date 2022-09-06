Quarry has made its debut, and it won’t be long before Dark Pictures: The Devil Within Me arrives, but Supermassive Games is already looking to the future. As revealed in an interview with VGC, studio director Will Byers announced that the developer is already working on the next game, giving some hints about what it will look like.

“We’ve already started working on (the next game). I can’t really tell you much, but we’ve started. Again, it’s the same horror genre, and we’re sticking to that. It’s about the size of a quarry. ..that’s about as much as I can do without revealing too much.

Byers continued with a little extra color, saying: “We might be a bit like…I don’t know how far we can stretch the teen horror thing, because especially when we try to stir it up, the number of surprises you can add becomes limited.

What would you like to see Supermassive explore in the next horror game?