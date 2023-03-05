Supermicro’s gaming console and workstation divisions have added two new Intel Z790 gaming consoles — the C9Z790-CGW and C9Z790-CG — for 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core respectively. Except for the addition of Wi-Fi 6E+Bluetooth 5.3 on the SUPERO C9Z790-CGW motherboard, the two motherboards have the same specifications and PCB design.

The SUPERO C9Z790-CGW and C9Z790-CG motherboards have an impressive set of features worthy of building gaming and workstation PCs. Both motherboards feature dual LAN, an Intel 1 GbE LAN and a Marvell AQC113 10GbE LAN, ideal for users who require high-speed networking capabilities.



Supermicro is best known for its server mainframes for enterprise applications. Supermicro’s first SUPERO-branded gaming motherboards were the Intel Z390 and Intel X299 motherboards in 2018. Supermicro continues to release Intel-powered gaming consoles for every new platform Intel releases, with the exception of the Intel Z690. Nonetheless Supermicro seems to be back in the gaming motherboard market with these two new motherboards.

Supermicro C9Z790-CGW and C9Z790-CG main features

Supports 12th/13th generation Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors, Pentium and Celeron processors, LGA 1700 (Intel H socket), TDP support up to 125W

Z790 chipset

Support up to 128GB unbuffered non-ECC UDIMM 4X DDR5 4400MT/s, 5000+MT/s (OC)

2x PCIe 5.0 x16 插槽 (16/NA or 8/8) with Armor protection (only available for discrete graphics or storage card)

1x PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Form Interface 2260/2280/22110

2x PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 Form Interface 2260/2280/22110

Single LAN with Intel PHY i219V (1 GbE)

Single LAN with Marvell AQC113 (10 GbE)

Supermicro did not release a press release for the two motherboards to disclose pricing information. However, you can see the listing of Supermicro C9Z790-CG on Amazon and Newegg.

