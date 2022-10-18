CORSAIR Vengeance RGB D5-6000 C30 32GB

For AMD’s new generation of Ryzen 7000 processors, CORSAIR has launched a new VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 Memory For AMD series, with AMD EXPO memory overclocking Profile to provide dedicated memory parameters for B650 / X670 motherboards, greatly providing stability and compatibility. The AMD version features a gray cooler, different from the Intel version in black/white, and is available in DDR5-5200 / 5600 / 6000, 32GB (16GB x 2) and 64GB Kit (32GB x 2).

The packaging box follows the consistent style of CORSAIR. The physical appearance of the memory is printed in the center of the yellow box surface. In order to let users know that it is AMD-specific memory, the word MEMORY FOR AMD is added at the end of the model. AMD EXPO memory technology and CORSAIR iCUE technology LOGO, the upper right corner indicates the capacity and pulse.

The back of the box is printed with Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean text descriptions, which describe the product design concept and features. Please pay attention to the model code. A new window has been added on the back of the DDR5 version of the outer box, so users can directly see the specifications on the memory. Label, the VER version above can know which company’s particles it uses, such as this time Ver 5.43 is SK Hynix particles.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 For AMD memory adopts LPX design, low-profile Heatsink will not recognize air-cooled tower installation, anodized aluminum alloy for heat dissipation, gray is a color specially provided for AMD platforms, and the surface is added with the iconic CORSAIR triangle dark flower, Basically, the modern CORSAIR chassis and Fire Bull all use the same design, with an ARGB light guide at the top. Players who like CORSAIR may wish to consider it if they want to build a family bucket.

There are 10 super-bright Capellix LED particles on the top that are closely attached to the light guide light bar, supporting 10-channel ARGB lighting effect control, and the thick light guide light bar at the top, the color gradient is smoother and smoother during operation, and users can see through The CORSAIR iCUE kit is synchronized with other CORSAIR units.

▲ DDR5-5200 CL30-36-36-76 @ 1.4V

This time I received CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5-600 CL30 32GB (16GB x 2) Kit For AMD, the model is “CMH32GX5M2B6000Z38”, the specification is DDR5-6000 CL30-36-36-76 @ 1.4V, you must know What DRAM Chip does the CORSAIR memory use? You can pay attention to the Ver version on the package or sticker. If it is 3.x, it means MICRON/SPECTEK, 4.x means SAMSUNG, and 5.x means HYNIX.

Adopt Hynix DDR5 chip

After removing the heat sink, you can see that the “CMK32GX5M2B5200C38” uses a 2oz copper-plated circuit board to enhance thermal conductivity, reduce electrical resistance and make the transmitted signal clearer and cleaner.

▲ Using SK Hynix M-Die particles

The first H stands for Hynix Memory, 5 stands for DRAM products, C stands for DDR5-SDRAM system memory, G4 stands for 16 Gb chips, 8 stands for X16 for Organization, M stands for 1st generation Revision M-Die, next to EB stands for DDR4-4800 CL 40-39-39 die, D generation is consumer grade die, operating temperature is 0 to 95ºC.

The second line of Serial Code is X014, X is temporarily meaningless to be defined in the future, 014 means Die Density is 16Gb, 82 Ball Pin, 1 Die Stack, non-TSV particles.

Different from the DDR4 power supply on the motherboard, DDR5 moves it on the DIMM PCB, the shorter distance can better improve the signal integrity and noise, using the Renesa P8911 PMIC to convert the 5V input on the motherboard into VDD, VDDQ, VPP power supply, most of the DDR5 memory modules currently use the Rensesa P8911 solution.

CORSAIR iCUE package support

One of the selling points of CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 For AMD memory is that it supports the CORSAIR iCUE control kit, which can monitor the operating status of the memory in real time, including operating temperature, clock and timing, set the memory RGB LED lighting effects, and customize the memory. The arrangement of expansion slots optimizes the RGB lighting synchronization effect.

Through the Lighting Effects page, players can independently customize each memory to set different lighting effects. There are 11 preset RGB lighting effects. Users can also customize the color for the 10 LEDs on the memory. Syncs with other CORSAIR RGB gear and is very powerful.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 For AMD supports iCUE kit, you can see the temperature, VDD, VDDQ and VPP voltage and total power consumption of each memory.

Supports the memory temperature warning function. When the memory is overclocked, it has the Notifications notification function. Players can set when the memory module exceeds a certain level, the fan can be set to 100% full wind operation, and the RGB lighting effects are all converted into specific colors. commanded program or automatic shutdown.

Performance test:

The test platform uses an ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE motherboard with AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor, and the operating system uses Microsoft Windows 11. Each set of memory settings must be tested by RunMemTest Pro* to be successful.

Since most of the AMD Ryzen 7000 IMCs are not very good, there are really not many CPUs that can exceed the 6400. This is why the major memory manufacturers AMD EXPO memory is only introduced to DDR5-6000. The author does not intend to test its overclocking performance, mainly to test the performance difference between DDR5-5200 / 5600 and DDR5-6000.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5-6000 32GB Kit for AMD

Price: HK$ to be determined

Enquiry: Felton (2273-8393)