Supporting broadcasting costs with advertising, Amazon has also entered the free TV channel content service market

Supporting broadcasting costs with advertising, Amazon has also entered the free TV channel content service market

Just as Google TV announced earlier that it will add more than 800 free channel content to increase the attractiveness of platform services, Amazon also said that it will provide free channel content called Fire TV Channels on its Fire series set-top boxes, TV sticks, and authorized devices Serve.

The content provided by Fire TV Channels will cover local and national news, as well as sports events, travel, food, music and TV series, etc. In addition, it also announced the cooperation with NHL, PGA, Fox Entertainment‘s TMZ channel, ABC News, and magazine publishing group Condé Nast offers content partnerships and expects to increase the number of partners to more than 400 this summer.

Since it is provided free of charge, it means that the Fire TV Channels service will be accompanied by advertising content, and Amazon emphasizes that it will continue to attract consumers through such services that maintain broadcast costs with advertising content.

In addition to Amazon, companies including Google, Roku, Samsung, etc. have begun to use advertising support to enter the free TV channel content service market. In addition to attracting more user groups through free content, they can also improve their hardware. Product usage support.

