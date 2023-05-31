Supports Dolby Atmos and adds USB-C connection to Sonos Era series smart speakers

Smart audio brand Sonos’ new Era series of smart speakers has been launched for a while, but you may not know much about the two products, and you may not know the difference between them and the current Sonos products. This time we tried Era 300, which supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and Era 100, the successor model of Sonos One. In addition to upgrading the acoustic design, the new series also supports USB Type-C wired input, which is convenient for users to connect different audio equipment. In addition, the Android version of the Sonos app also supports the TruePlay tuning function, allowing Android phone users to adjust the sound field for Sonos speakers through their phones.

Era 100 computer audio upgrade choice

When it comes to Sonos audio products, I believe everyone is most impressed by Sonos One, and the newly launched Era 100 is actually the successor model of Sonos One. This generation will use a set of obliquely placed tweeters on the left and right to bring a two-channel stereo effect. At the same time, the area of ​​the bass unit is 25% larger than that of Sonos One, and the sound will be more powerful than the previous generation. The Era series will create a shallow pit on the top of the chassis, and the user can adjust the volume accurately as long as the user slides his finger on it. At the rear of the fuselage, there will be a physical switch for the radio microphone and a USB-C interface. The physical switch of the radio microphone is convenient for users to turn off the radio microphone as needed to avoid the chance of privacy leakage. The USB-C interface is convenient for users to connect Era series speakers to amplifiers, vinyl turntables and other products. This is just solving the problem that Sonos products in the past can only be connected through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and the use will be limited. The current generation of products only needs to add a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter to connect the Era 100 to a computer or other audio-visual products, simply improving the sound effect of the computer.

In terms of tone, we played Yoasobi’s “Taisho Romance”, Bruno Mars’ “Leave the Door Open”, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Down” and Wiz Khakifa’s “See You Again” through Apple AirPlay2. It can be clearly felt that Era 100 is superior to the previous generation Sonos One in terms of sound pressure, sense of space and stereo performance. As Sonos’s “pit entry” choice, Era 100 is definitely worth recommending.

Era 300 with Dolby Atmos spatial audio support

As the focus product of Sonos this year, Era 300 is touted as the world‘s first smart speaker that supports Dolby Atmos panoramic sound effects. Or you may find it strange, isn’t Dolby Atmos only used for watching movies? Yes, Dolby Atmos is indeed commonly used in movies and streaming video works, but in fact, as early as 2021, Apple Music has gradually added music works. Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology makes the works have a wider sense of space, but if you use wireless headphones, you may not be able to feel the power of Dolby Atmos, so through Sonos Era 300, everyone can clearly feel the immersive Music experience.

The Era 300 has six built-in drivers that direct the sound to the left, right, front, and above, even a single Era 300 can produce panoramic sound effects. In addition, the Era 300 can be combined with other Sonos Soundbar and Sub bass speakers to form a home theater combination with the highest 7.2.4.

This time, we have selected Rihanna’s “Lift Me Down” and Madonna’s “Vogue” from Apple Music. Both works will also support Dolby Atmos spatial audio. The first is Rihanna’s “Lift Me Down”. You can hear the vocals and the concert are more layered. The sound field is quite wide and has a sense of presence. As for Madonna’s “Vogue”, users can clearly feel the feeling of being surrounded by music from all directions. The music is not only coming from the front, but also from the left, right and top. The listening experience is quite interesting.

True Play Tuning

Many Sonos products will support the True Play tuning function. Sonos speakers will use audio reflections to calculate the size and distance of the room, thereby adjusting the output to achieve a more ideal sound field effect. Starting from the Sonos Era series, Android phone users You can tune the product through the Sonos app, which is indeed more convenient.

Summarize

PCM Rating: 4.5/5

The brand-new Sonos Era series is really amazing in terms of sound performance. As an entry-level Era 100, it can have a good stereo sound effect, plus a USB-C port, which is convenient for connecting to computers and other audio equipment. , it is more flexible to use than previous Sonos products. As for the Era 300, a single one can play the effect of Dolby Atmos, and the effect is amazing.

Sonos Era 100 Spec.

Unit: 2 x Mid-Tweeter + 1 woofer

Audio input: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C wired input

Features: AirPlay 2, True Play tuning

Dimensions: 120mm x 130.5 x 182.5mm

Weight: 2.02kg

Price: $2,499

Inquiry: TC Acoustic

Sonos Era 300 Spec.

Units: 4 x Mid-Tweeter + 2 woofers

Audio input: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C wired input

Features: AirPlay 2, True Play tuning, Dolby Atmos

Dimensions: 260mm x 185 x 160mm

Weight: 4.47kg

Price: $4,499

Inquiry: TC Acoustic

latest videos