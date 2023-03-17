We’ve all had a Tamagotchi at one point or another before, and like Nintendo’s mass grave, there’s now a landfill of deceased digital pets because games have long since outgrown tiny LCD screens with basic pixel animation. But that doesn’t change the fact that clothing brand Supreme has teamed up with Bandai Namco to give Tamagotchi its own flair.

Available in one of three colors (yellow, black, and pink), the little device features an LCD display and is built around a custom Supreme logo casing. While we haven’t got our hands on one of these to tell you how they work in practice, we do know that they retail for a pretty hefty £44/€50/$48 around the world, making them a pretty solid deal indeed. Expensive accessories.

Would you pick one up and have another digital pet?

Supreme

Here is an ad: