Before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II officially launches and the multiplayer servers open tonight, here’s how to get into trouble as quickly as possible.

The launch is just around the corner, with countdowns for both physical and digital owners. However, physical copy owners looking to save precious memory space seem to be getting the short end of the stick. The disc reportedly contains only 70MB of data, meaning owners still have to download the other 100GB to play it. Plus, when Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launches on November 16, it could be another huge install.

As for the multiplayer launch, release times vary. For consoles, the game will be released on October 28th at 12AM PT in every time zone, with the exception of North America West Coast, which will be released at 9PM PT to coincide with the East Coast release. Players have been warned not to change their time zone prior to launch as this could cause connectivity issues and be locked out of the game – including campaign mode – until launched in their actual zone.

For PC, the multiplayer game launches on October 28: 5am BST in the UK; 6am CET in Europe. Elsewhere; European Coach Station 1am; JST 1pm; 3pm EST; 12am ET and finally 9pm PT on October 27. Be patient and stay cool.