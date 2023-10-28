Home » Surprising ratings for the new survival horror
It was to be expected that Alan Wake 2 would be a good game. However, how good it actually is comes as a bit of a surprise. Critics sometimes give the best rating.

On the Metacritic rating platform, Alan Wake 2 has between 88 and 92 points, depending on the platform. Of all things, the PC version, which caused trouble in advance due to its high system requirements, is the spearhead. It’s worth taking a look at the competition here: Only the PC versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Street Fighter 6 were able to get an even better rating this year.

“Alan Wake 2 is a successful mix of narrative and survival horror, because the two protagonists get the same amount of screen time,” says TheSixthAxis’ conclusion. One of seven magazines that gives the PC version the full 100 points. “Both aspects are brilliantly brought together to create a game that will mess with your head, scare the crap out of you and leave you grinning as you rush forward once again to see what comes next.”

The GamesRadar+ tester sounds similarly enthusiastic. “Alan Wake 2 is a strange, imaginative and truly ambitious sequel that continues to upend your expectations. “You won’t find anything like Alan Wake 2 in this generation,” he concludes.

Alan Wake 2 has to accept criticism for the action gameplay. This is neither particularly innovative nor varied. However, since the game’s focus is on gripping survival horror, most players should be able to ignore that. Or in the words of the Guardian: “Even if the combat in Alan Wake 2 doesn’t have the developer’s usual pizzazz, it is Remedy’s best narrative adventure yet.”

