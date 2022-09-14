New red dwarf exoplanet research suggests we may be missing a certain group of “water worlds,” where planets are up to 50 percent water. Not all planets are covered by global liquid oceans, however, and scientists estimate that water is bound in the form of hydrated minerals. “It is surprising to see evidence of so many water worlds orbiting the most common objects in the Milky Way, and this discovery has huge implications for the search for habitable planets,” said University of Chicago astronomer Rafael Luque.

The number of red dwarfs invisible to the naked eye is staggering, and it is estimated that 73% of the stars in the Milky Way are red dwarfs. At most half the mass of the Sun, it has the longest lifespan of any star due to its low rate of nuclear fusion. The universe is only 13.8 billion years old, not long enough for a red dwarf to live to its full 100 billion-year lifespan. Because of their dimness, finding exoplanets around red dwarfs is difficult. Of the 5,084 confirmed exoplanets, only a few have been found around red dwarfs.

Scientists mainly observe two kinds of signals to determine the characteristics of exoplanets. The first is that when an orbiting exoplanet passes between Earth and its parent star, the star’s light will dim regularly and faintly. The second is that when the parent star and the exoplanet orbit each other, the parent star is sometimes farther away and sometimes closer to the observer, causing the wavelength of light to slightly increase or shorten.

Using this data and the star’s distance from Earth (which gives us an idea of ​​how much light it emits), the exoplanet’s radius and mass can be measured, density, and composition inferred. Low density means exoplanets have large atmospheres, such as gas giants. High density means rocky worlds like Earth, Venus or Mars.

The study analyzed the density of 43 exoplanets orbiting red dwarf stars. Usually exoplanets fall into two categories: rocky exoplanets and gaseous planets with thick atmospheres, but the team found a strange third category: exoplanets with a density somewhere between gaseous and rocky.

The conclusion is that the rocky composition of these exoplanets is mixed with some lighter material, such as water. But these planets are too close to their parent stars to have liquid water on their surfaces, more like Ganymede, which is about half rock and half water, hidden under a crust of rock and ice. Or like the moon, where water molecules combine with minerals. If the conclusion is correct, it means that the planets must have formed farther away from their parent stars and then moved inward to their current positions.

Without further evidence, it is impossible to make a judgment in favor of this model. The research was published in the journal Science.

(This article is reproduced with permission from the Taipei Planetarium; source of the first image: ESO / M. Kornmesser)