Surveillance camera with RGB light like Hue: Eufy S100 Wall Light Cam in the test

Everyone knows surveillance cameras (theme world), colored and dimmable RGB wall lights (guide) as well. But as far as we know, there is no combination of both – only combinations with white LED spotlights such as the Ezviz LC3 (test report) are available. That’s probably what Anker’s subsidiary Eufy thought too, and with the Eufy S100 Wall Light Cam it’s probably showing the first surveillance camera with a colored wall light. Our test report shows how well the Eufy S100 works as a surveillance camera with an integrated intercom function and how the integrated lighting can be controlled.

Design & place of use



The Eufy S100 measures 11 × 13.4 × 40.5 centimeters and weighs almost one kilogram. The elongated shape can also be found in some classic wall lights. So the first glance does not necessarily indicate a surveillance camera. Only when you take a closer look can you see the lens in the middle of the housing. The two LED spotlights are arranged above and below. They end almost angularly at the top and bottom, but run rounded in the middle to the camera part – nice to look at. The highlight here: the two LEDs can also be reversed so that the light, which is up to 1200 lumens strong, does not fall directly into the eye of the beholder, but is emitted indirectly via the wall. This allows the Eufy S100 to be used very flexibly. It can be used as a courtyard light with forward-facing LEDs, as well as ambient lighting on the terrace with rear-facing spotlights and indirect light. However, two conditions must be met for this: Firstly, a 230 volt power connection is required at the installation site and secondly, the home WLAN must also reach there.

Commissioning and assembly



Before you install the Eufy S100 Wall Light Cam and connect it to the power supply, it is put into operation. To do this, plug the included micro-USB to USB-A cable into the micro-USB port behind a cover on the back of the camera. A USB-A power adapter is not included. As soon as power is applied, the status LED on the front lights up red. Now the camera is ready to pair with the Eufy app and home WiFi, only 2.4GHz networks are supported.

The pairing of the Eufy S100 is similar to that of other Eufy surveillance cameras and is very simple, so we will not go into further description at this point. See the picture gallery for more details. Once the coupling is complete, assembly begins. But first, a safety note: if you don’t feel confident installing the camera, including connecting it to the power supply, it’s better to hire a competent person – there is a risk of death.

First we switch off the fuse in the sub-distribution for the relevant circuit and check whether there is still voltage at the power connection. We then screw the included camera mount to the wall and connect the power cable to the connectors integrated in the mount. The app describes the process and the wiring in detail with text and graphics. The camera is then placed on the bracket. The three metal pins built into the camera connect directly to the power connector built into the mount, eliminating the need for cabling from the mount to the camera. In our case, however, we had to strip the connection cable leading out of the wall from its outer insulation because it was too thick and the camera could not be plugged into the bracket. Installation is easy without insulation. Finally, the camera with the bracket is fastened with two small screws on the left and right (see picture gallery).

App: configuration, alarms & light control



Only the Eufy app is available for managing and controlling the S100 Wall Light Cam. Unlike with Reolink surveillance cameras (theme world), there is no desktop application or access via browser for the configuration. After all, users can also access the live stream from Eufy cameras via browser via https://mysecurity.eufylife.com. After a security gap last year, the live stream is only displayed if you have previously entered a six-digit PIN generated by the app. Users can set the PIN to be valid for 1, 8, 12 or 24 hours. Users can also disable them manually.

The app recently made it possible to use the new Homebase 3 for storing videos in connection with the S100. If you are already using the new home base with the Eufycam 3 S330 (test report), you can use the S100 in the app under the option Edge Connection (Beta) pair with it. Currently only storage on the Home Base 3 is possible, but in a later update the S100 should also have access to the AI ​​integrated in it, so that it can identify pets, vehicles and faces in addition to people. In practice, distinguishing between different types of motion detection reduces false alarms and, with appropriate filters by detection type, makes it easier to review videos in the event of a security incident. Without coupling to the Home Base 3, the S100 saves videos locally on the 4 GB of memory integrated in the camera. In addition, users can also use the paid Eufy cloud to store videos. The base plan for just under $3 applies to one device and includes up to 30 days of video storage. The Plus tariff for just under $10 includes up to ten devices. Users can test the cloud offer for 30 days free of charge.

Users receive alarms in the form of push messages when people are detected and/or any other movement. For configuration, you can set an activity area and set the motion sensitivity. The S100 also supports so-called data protection zones. This is particularly necessary when aligning the camera to the neighboring property for GDPR-compliant operation. Correspondingly configured areas are blacked out (see also picture gallery). The S100 also supports location-based activation of the camera, including various alarms such as push and siren. This can even be automated thanks to geofencing.

The various options for controlling the LED lights are below lighting settings available. Users can choose between different white tones (cold, standard, warm) and different colors. Ten color tones are predefined, but you can also select five additional colors from a color band and save them as templates. There are also dynamic lighting effects to choose from, which let the LEDs shine in different colors. There are two effects to choose from: breathing and blinking, the duration of which can be set between 0.5 and 5 seconds. Three dynamic templates are pre-installed by default, and users can specify 20 more, each with up to five colors (see picture gallery).

Eufy Wall Light Cam S100 Pictures

The lighting can be activated manually or via motion detection, with the duration for the latter being 30 seconds, 60 seconds, 3 minutes, 5 minutes and 15 minutes. The motion detection for activating the lighting can also be limited to persons. For parties, users can also set a fixed duration by day and time, or generally from dusk to dawn. Currently the light configuration is limited to an S100. According to the FAQ, Eufy is checking the possibility of coupling several S100. The same applies to the configuration of different lighting effects at different times.

Video recordings & practice



The Eufy S100 Wall Light Cam records videos with a maximum of 2048 × 1536 at 15 fps in 4:3 format with the H.264 codec. For lower resolutions, users can choose either 1600×1200 or 800×600. Users can set the duration of the recording between 30 and 120 seconds. There is also a setting that ends videos early as soon as the camera no longer registers any movement.

The field of view of the camera is 120° horizontally and 90° vertically, which corresponds to a diagonal field of view of 160°. These are good values, especially when it comes to the vertical field of view. Cameras with two lenses like the Reolink Duo 2 (test report) offer a larger horizontal field of view with up to 180°.

As usual from Eufy cameras, the recordings offer detailed and sharp images with balanced colors. Thanks to switchable lighting, it also ensures colored images at night. Because of the lower resolution, it naturally provides fewer details when zooming than, for example, the Eufycam 3 S330 with 4K resolution.

The Eufy S100 Wall Light Cam reliably detects movements and by limiting the motion detection, false alarms are almost impossible. The intercom function also offers no cause for criticism in practice.

Smart Home: Apple Homekit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, ONVIF-Support



Unfortunately, Eufy surveillance cameras are difficult to integrate directly into other smart home centers (best list). Basically, it is only compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. So you can control the camera by voice or view the live image on a smart display like Echo Show.

However, the connection to other smart home solutions such as Apple Homekit or Samsung Smartthings is not planned. After all, there is a community app for Homey Pro (test report) with which you can integrate the Eufy camera and the home base. Outputting a live stream is not possible under Homey and even accessing a still image is no longer possible after an API change. You can use the sensor data within Homey for automation and also control the camera under Apple Homekit. The camera does not support the ONVIF standard.

Prices



Eufy normally charges just under 170 euros for the S100 Wall Light Cam. At 153 euros per device, it is currently a bit cheaper in a double pack.

Conclusion



The Eufy S100 Wall Light Cam made an excellent impression in the test. Based on previous experience with Eufy surveillance cameras, it was to be expected that it delivers good image quality, reliably alarms and can be easily controlled thanks to the intuitive app. But we are completely convinced of the S100 in terms of ambient lighting. The color representation is well done and can also be used for pleasant indirect lighting thanks to the reversible LEDs. The previously available setting options in terms of lighting should already satisfy many users. You can’t yet compare them with the possibilities that Philips Hue offers with its lights. But Eufy is already exploring the possibility of pairing multiple S100s to sync the lighting. Whatever the case: If you are looking for a combination of a powerful surveillance camera and a colored RGB wall light, the Eufy S100 Wall Light Cam is the best choice.