Survive the Harsh Winter and Build Your Viking Legend in ‘Landnama’: Official Release Date Announced

Upcoming Release of Roguelite Survival Strategy Game “Landnama” Set in Iceland

The highly anticipated roguelite survival strategy game “Landnama” is set to be released on July 31, with Iceland serving as the captivating background. In this game, players will navigate the challenges of the harsh winter as they lead their tribe to survive on the unforgiving terrain of Iceland, constructing settlements and weaving their Viking legend.

“Landnama” is a survival strategy game that takes advantage of the popular randomly generated lands feature. Players will begin their journey from a homeland and gradually explore the vast expanse around them. As they uncover new territories, players must allocate and invest their resources wisely to ensure their survival in the brutal winter.

The game revolves around a single resource called red hearts, which can be “harvested” over time. A time bar allows players to collect up to 4 red hearts, which are vital for surviving the impending “severe winter” test. Random values will determine the number of hearts players must pay, and failing to provide the required hearts will result in a devastating genocide.

Resource planning is a crucial aspect of “Landnama”. The amount of red hearts that can be harvested in each period increases as players explore new lands and build structures. However, exploration and construction both consume red hearts, and unforeseen events can hinder their progress.

Players must carefully safeguard their resources throughout various challenges, ensuring they have enough reserves for the impending winter. The ultimate objective of the game is to upgrade their homeland and achieve their goals.

To provide a taste of the game’s intense experience, players can download the DEMO version and immerse themselves in the time-sensitive pressure it offers. “Landnama” offers players the opportunity to encounter the beautiful yet treacherous living environment of Northern Europe.

Mark your calendars! “Landnama” is slated for an official release on July 31. Don’t miss out on this thrilling survival strategy game set in the captivating landscapes of Iceland.

