NVIDIA rarely released the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB and then canceled it immediately. It was not even listed. Many people must be very interested in the performance of this graphics card. Although the official has provided relevant benchmark data, it is official after all. Whether this is true or not, we will have to test it to find out. Recently, someone leaked the 3DMark measured data of the RTX 4080 12 GB on the Chinese forum. I didn’t expect the score to be lower than the RTX 3090 Ti, so it is no wonder that it will be cancelled. This name is not right.

Suspected cancellation of RTX 4080 12 GB performance benchmark leaks, 3DMark scores lower than RTX 3090 Ti

Recently in the Chinese Chiphell forum, a panzerlied user shared the actual measurement of the cancelled RTX 4080 12GB graphics card, including AIDA64, 3DMARK and TechPowerUp.

Many people may be curious, why has it been cancelled, and someone will get an RTX 4080 12GB graphics card? It’s very likely that the NVIDIA partner must have received the Ada AD104 GPU long ago to manufacture and ship to retailers because the release and cancellation time was so close.

Although the name of the running score screenshot shared by panzerlied has been discarded, it should be RTX 4080 12GB, as NVIDIA officially said:



In addition, he seems to have overclocked the clock to 2820MHz, and the power consumption reached 261.7W:



In the 3DMARK section, the NVIDIA GeFore RTX 4080 12GB graphics card scored 5382 points in Speed ​​Way mode:



9433 points in Time Spy Extreme:



Fire Strike Ultra scored 13511 points, while Battlefield V estimated game performance over 185+ FPS at 1440p Ultra settings:



Just looking at the score, many people may not know what the grade is. The foreign media VideoCarz has sorted out the following three tables. The first is the Speedway mode. You can see that the RTX 4080 12GB is not only behind the RTX 3090 Ti, but also slightly loses the RTX 3090:



Time Spy Extreme is a little better, about the same as the RTX 3090 Ti:



But Fire Strike Ultra lags behind the RTX 3090 Ti again:



Normally, the RTX 4080 should beat the RTX 3090 Ti at this level. No wonder NVIDIA decided to cancel this. In terms of performance, it should be around the RTX 4060 Ti or RTX 4070.

A zhgbbs netizen left a message below: “Isn’t this running score similar to my 3080 10G? Calling 4070 even thinks it sucks”, super poisonous snake:



It’s really fortunate that NVIDIA made such a decision. Otherwise, when someone buys it home, it will definitely be scolded. Even if the RTX 4070 is faster than this one after it goes on sale, it will be extremely embarrassing.

