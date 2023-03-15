Home Technology Suspected Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked, Biggest Screen Changes May Appear at Google I/O-ePrice.HK
Technology

Suspected Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked, Biggest Screen Changes May Appear at Google I/O-ePrice.HK

by admin
Suspected Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked, Biggest Screen Changes May Appear at Google I/O-ePrice.HK

Spy photos of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leaked out in February last year, and @onleaks, who broke the news, made persistent efforts this year and just uploaded the spy photos of Pixel 8 Pro, giving us a sneak peek. If the leaked design drawing is true, the Pixel 8 Pro will use a narrow-frame full-flat screen, and the layout of the three-lens camera on the back of the machine will also be different. Instead of using a two-plus-one design, the three lenses will be in the same opening. Arranged side by side.

Switch to a full flat screen

It can also be seen from the design drawings released by @onleaks that there is a small opening under the Pixel 8 Pro flash, which is estimated to be a depth of field or other sensor. It is reported that Google will adopt a smaller screen this year, from 6.7 inches in the previous generation to 6.52 inches. After the screen is changed from a curved edge to a full plane, the four corners are also changed to a rounded corner design. Although the screen size has become smaller, the size of the body has not changed much. The Pixel 8 Pro measures 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7mm, which is slightly smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro’s 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm.

The official release will have to wait for Q4

It is expected that Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will appear in the form of a preview at Google I/O held on May 10, but the actual launch and listing will most likely wait until the fourth quarter of this year.

See also  Corsair Launches EX100U Portable USB Type-C SSD | 4Gamers

0315-1a.jpg

Source: droid-life

You may also like

Klipsch Reference Premiere 4 Subwoofers Available This Year｜Audio...

Inexpensive power station with LiFePO4 batteries! The Powdeom...

The first calculator and the new ChatGPT

Is the Samsung mobile phone taking pictures of...

Buy cheap Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro from €270...

The 7 startups that will revolutionize Italian smart...

What is GPS and how does it work?

Because Alexa shouldn’t be ashamed of not being...

Microsoft signed a ten-year agreement with cloud game...

Jobs in IT: Job advertisements are all the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy