Spy photos of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leaked out in February last year, and @onleaks, who broke the news, made persistent efforts this year and just uploaded the spy photos of Pixel 8 Pro, giving us a sneak peek. If the leaked design drawing is true, the Pixel 8 Pro will use a narrow-frame full-flat screen, and the layout of the three-lens camera on the back of the machine will also be different. Instead of using a two-plus-one design, the three lenses will be in the same opening. Arranged side by side.

Switch to a full flat screen

It can also be seen from the design drawings released by @onleaks that there is a small opening under the Pixel 8 Pro flash, which is estimated to be a depth of field or other sensor. It is reported that Google will adopt a smaller screen this year, from 6.7 inches in the previous generation to 6.52 inches. After the screen is changed from a curved edge to a full plane, the four corners are also changed to a rounded corner design. Although the screen size has become smaller, the size of the body has not changed much. The Pixel 8 Pro measures 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7mm, which is slightly smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro’s 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm.

The official release will have to wait for Q4

It is expected that Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will appear in the form of a preview at Google I/O held on May 10, but the actual launch and listing will most likely wait until the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: droid-life