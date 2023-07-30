Home » Suspension of ‘Silo’ Season 2 Production as Strike Disrupts Hollywood
Title: Apple TV+ Hit Series “Silo” Season 2 Production Suspended Indefinitely Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strike

Subtitle: Foundation Season 3 also at Risk of Being Impacted

Production on the highly acclaimed Apple TV+ series “Silo” has been put on hold indefinitely as a result of the ongoing strike that has engulfed Hollywood. Initially, it was expected that production would be suspended for a week to accommodate set changes, but Apple has now decided to extend the hiatus with no determined timeframe.

“Silo,” which is currently being filmed at Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire, England, follows the story of Rebecca Ferguson’s character, an engineer-turned-sheriff, as she navigates a Silo that shelters humanity from the impending apocalypse and the encroachment of a dystopian future. In the process, she unravels secrets that have the potential to bring significant upheaval to Silo’s foundations.

This unexpected suspension of production comes as a result of the ongoing strike affecting various areas of the entertainment industry. As earlier reported by Deadline, the strike is causing significant disruptions throughout Hollywood, with Apple TV+’s “Silo” being the latest casualty. The strike was originally anticipated to halt production for a week, but now it remains uncertain when work on the series will resume.

In addition to “Silo,” another popular Apple TV+ series, “Foundation,” is also at risk of being impacted by the strike. According to Deadline, production on the show’s highly anticipated Season 3 could potentially be halted midway through filming, adding to the growing uncertainty and concerns among fans.

The strike has raised questions about the future of both series and has left fans eagerly waiting for updates on when production will recommence. Apple TV+ has not yet provided any specific details regarding the impact on subsequent episodes or the release schedule.

As fans eagerly await news of the strike’s resolution and the fate of their favorite shows, one can’t help but wonder about the potential long-term consequences for the entertainment industry as a whole. Apple TV+, along with other major networks and streaming platforms, must strategize and adapt to ensure the continued production and success of their original content.

Have you been watching “Silo” or “Foundation” on Apple TV+? Share your thoughts on the series and how the strike may impact them.

