The Startup Grand Prix awarded the 3 most innovative and sustainable startups in the ecosystem of CCI France Italy, the Chamberthe industry company, based in Milan, of the network of French Chambers of Commerce and Industry Abroad. The winner is Neolithactive in the treatment of non-recyclable waste, presented by BPI France, followed by Evogy, sustainable energy solutions, presented by Leyton. Third Aquaseek, which develops technologies for water purification, presented by the Michelin Development Foundation. During the award ceremony, even the audience in the room was able to express their preference, assigning the Special Award to Up2You, presented by Lactalis Group in Italy, a startup that allows companies to reduce their carbon footprint by involving customers and employees. The jury that analyzed the applications and selected the finalists and then the winners was chaired by Cécile Bourland, CEO of the CCI France Italie – Chamber of Commerce and made up of Adecco and some of the companies of the CSR Club of the Chambre including Carrefour Italia, Mazars , and Studio Pirola Pennuto Zei e Associati, as well as by Nico Valenti CatOperating Director di B4i – Bocconi For Innovation.

Acknowledgments The winners of the national innovation award 02 December 2022



“Italy and France share the same priorities and can bring out new projects that will help us relaunch our economies and consolidate the close ties that already unite us,” he said Christian Masset, ambassador of France in Italy during the award ceremony.