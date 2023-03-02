E-mobility is the model of the future in road traffic. The environment is crying out for an alternative to CO₂ emissions – the annoying relic after every tour with the combustion engine. The penetrating smell in the interior after refueling is not exactly pleasant and also not exactly healthy. Therefore, e-mobility is indeed an ingenious concept, which is becoming more and more important as the population increases, since there will logically be more and more cars on the streets. I myself have been traveling electrically since 2017 and since last year we have had two fully electric vehicles in our garage and charge them mainly with our own solar power.

For this reason I have listed my top 5 arguments for e-mobility. It’s about sustainability, about the great models that are now on the market and about indications that the high purchase price of an e-car means significant savings in the long term. Over time, the points and many other arguments will lead to electrically powered cars increasingly supplanting petrol engines from the market and thus from the streets, until the petrol engine is completely obsolete and then just history…

1. Sustainability

As already mentioned, e-mobility is an important signal for sustainability. The elimination of internal combustion engines not only means fewer toxins are thrown into the air, but the car battery can also withstand significantly more kilometers, which means that it is less necessary to buy a new car than with a petrol engine. If the petrol engine has irreparable damage, buying a new car is often the better option for cost reasons. In the electric car, on the other hand, after its first life in the vehicle, for example in the basement, the battery can be used as home storage for the PV system, as Twice Energy does, for example – keyword second life.

2. Lower maintenance costs

Electric cars currently have higher acquisition costs than their counterparts with combustion engines. When it comes to acquisition costs, the largest Swiss importer, AMAG, is expecting price parity from 2026. But the total costs (TCO = Total Cost of Ownership) of an electric car are already lower than those of a combustion engine. The high acquisition costs are offset by a whole range of cost advantages. For example, through low maintenance costs, because there are significantly fewer wearing parts due to the design. In addition, there are lower operating costs for electricity instead of fuel and the braking energy during recuperation is fed back into the battery. Even the brake pads are protected and last longer. The bottom line is that maintenance costs are reduced by up to half.

3. Efficiency

“An electric car uses significantly less energy than a comparable car that runs on petrol or diesel. If you convert the required kilowatt hours of energy into liters, it would be around 2 liters per 100 kilometers.” says energieschweiz and shows that there is actually no way around the electric car. Because the same amount of energy supplied (also called tank-to-wheel) can cover a distance that is around 3.5 times longer with an electric car than with a combustion engine. In addition, an average of 60% of the braking energy can be recovered in the battery. The advantages of electromobility are also obvious here.

4. Sector coupling

The logical conclusion from the energy crisis and discussions about our energy supply are renewable energy producers. Together with the sector coupling of heat generation and mobility based on electricity, the solution to the much-discussed problem should be found. We have been living in an energy-plus house for a year and produce more energy than we need for ourselves throughout the year. This includes two electric cars, a heat pump, hot water and all other consumers in the house.

The simple calculation example of my small PV system with 8 modules on the carport is also exciting. It supplies around 2,200kWh of energy per year alone. An electric car can move this amount of energy more than 12,000km a year – impressive, isn’t it?

5. The variety of models does the rest…

The technology of e-mobility is now so advanced that there are several models with different sizes and equipment. While just a few years ago there were only a few models to choose from, today there is a suitable electric car for practically every taste.

With the popular smart brand alone, the new Hashtag One series offers various models with a wide variety of equipment. The most compact model is the Hashtag 1 Pro +, which despite the small interior offers plenty of legroom and a trunk of 300 liters. The battery has a range of up to 420 km and is charged in around 30 minutes. The Hashtag Premium is characterized by a loading capacity of 440 km and has more technical features in the cockpit and a larger trunk. These two are followed by the Lounge Edition. All 3 models have an acceleration of 6.9 seconds. The most comfortable model of the Hashtag series is the Brabus, which is characterized by an acceleration of 3.9 seconds and the most comfortable user interface in the cockpit. Despite the significant differences in equipment, these 4 models are priced between 42,000 and 49,000 euros.

Myths against e-mobility

Unfortunately, when it comes to electromobility, we are repeatedly bombarded with false facts and myths.