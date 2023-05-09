Sustainability: today it is the customer who requires it

Demonstrating sustainability is no simple matter. The concept has been developing for some time on a guideline that goes well beyond the mere protection of the terrestrial ecosystem. A company must demonstrate the sustainability of all its choices, making them accountable not only to the planet but also to the social context in which it operates, to its employees, shareholders, institutions, i.e. those we have learned to define as “their own stakeholders”. ”.

And these are mandatory choices, which can no longer be amended, by the legislation and which have a direct repercussion on the economic value of a company. Sustainability, in short, is now an evaluation index of its health and its competitiveness on the markets. A value that influences the stock and that hijacks financial strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, for example.

For this reason, according to a research conducted by Schneider Electric and Canalys, 75% of the proposals requested by client companies in the ICT market include a specific chapter dedicated to sustainability. And, for all suppliers, especially (but not only) those who offer technology, it is not enough to act alone to rethink their offer so as to reduce its impact: they must take care of all aspects along the distribution chain.

The sustainability required of everyone, from the supplier to the partner

This means that even a vendor’s partners must be able to concretely demonstrate their sustainability, to respond to the market, but also to attract the new generations of workers, who appreciate a concrete commitment in these terms. In a now inverted relationship, in which the talent chooses the company, standing up to objections on these issues means risking having even more difficulty in recruiting new resources. It is equally important to help spread new skills on a new but increasingly relevant topic and for this reason, for example, in its training course, Schneider Electric pays particular attention to sustainability issues.

But it’s not just a question of encouraging the culture of sustainability: the main point becomes being able to measure it from the point of view of an evolutionary path towards the achievement of Net Zero impacts that make the difference. From these considerations arises the need for the vendor to insert the concept in every phase of the commercial negotiation. Suppliers and partners must always be able to concretely measure the sustainability impact of the proposition in the eyes of the customer.

“The ESG objectives of environmental, social and governance sustainability have always been a priority for Schneider Electric that we pursue in every application area. From IT to industry, we provide tools and technological solutions that make it possible to measure and concretely achieve this goal. – says Silvia Olchini, Vice President of the Secure Power division of Schneider Electric. – In all of this, our partners play a fundamental role, thanks to their support we are able to be alongside customers and give substance to their “net zero” path, an integral part of our strategy”.





It is up to the vendor to support the ecosystem of partners in tackling the challenges of the path towards carbon neutrality and, in parallel, seize the rich opportunities, making sustainability a differentiating factor at the business level.

The tools to build a path towards sustainability, starting from the construction of the offer, are different. Schneider Electric, for example, provides specific best practices in all areas – from energy management to automation -, consultancy services, platforms and digital services for analyzing data and results, particular training models to the skills in this regard, up to enhancing the partners who implement solutions with a high sustainability value. With the new MySchneider Rewards program dedicated to IT Partners, for example, the company specifically values ​​partners who will emphasize the sustainability value of their proposition.

In this way, Schneider Electric creates a real path to sustainability for partners who will prove ready for an interlocution that meets the sustainability needs of client companies. To support them, it is also launching a dedicated ‘Sustainability School’. In the initial phase, a specific training course on the topics of decarbonization and on Schneider Electric’s sustainable technological offers is envisaged, but further expansions are expected over the months following three main areas of intervention: strategy, digitization and decarbonization.

“We support companies in a path that allows them to start from the definition of sustainability objectives that can be achieved step by step, establishing priorities – he adds Silvia Olchini. -. We wanted to provide a clear guide for operators in the IT sectorbecause we believe that only in this way is it possible to create concrete references which over time allow for innovation, to increase efficiency and sustainability, so as to bring results in the long term”.

The three areas of intervention of the Schneider Electric strategy

In particular, strategic and proactive actions aim to help customers and partners define their sustainability priorities and translate them into a concrete plan, thanks to energy assessment processes, dedicated tools and consultancy services.

The digitization of processes is achieved, for example, with Schneider EcoStruxure, a platform designed to exploit the power of data and obtain transparent reports on energy use, optimize efficiency, operation and maintenance with predictive analysis, saving on operating costs.

Finally, decarbonization. By leveraging the four pillars of decarbonization, we can build a greener and more sustainable future together. We are talking about electrifying operations with Schneider Electric sustainability services, reducing consumption and waste thanks to Green Premium products, replacing fossil energy sources by exploiting renewable energies and involving the entire value chain, with decarbonisation programs aimed at the supply chain.