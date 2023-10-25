Sustainable digitally active 60+ – technology science research

Consumer meeting in Essen

Berlin, October 25, 2023. Whether work, shopping, entertainment or information: consumers are spending more and more time on digital activities. Contrary to prejudice, older consumers are also using digital offerings more frequently and more intensively. The difference lies less in the amount of time than in the media and content. What unites old and young, however, is that sustainability has apparently hardly played a role in digital consumption so far. A half-day workshop provided insights.

With the “Sustainable digital travel” project, which has been running since March 2023 and is funded by the Federal Environment Agency (UBA), the VERBRAUCHER INITIATIVE is taking a closer look at the topic of sustainability in digital consumption. Since the start of the project, a series of interviews with experts, a four-week test series with test households and a non-representative survey of consumers in Germany have been implemented. The findings from the project so far suggest that the majority of consumers in this country still know too little about the environmental and climate impacts of digital consumption.

“Even those consumers who are already consciously consuming sustainably in the analogue world are surprisingly naive in this respect in the digital world,” says Miriam Bätzing, head of the sustainability department at the VERBRAUCHER INITIATIVE. “To be fair, it must also be said,” Bätzing continued, “that the current information offering can be greatly expanded. Many people simply don’t know how and where they can find out how climate-friendly e.g. B. a certain software or a website is in the application – or not.”

For this reason, the CONSUMER INITIATIVE would like to create an information offering in the future that not only makes consumers aware of the consequences of digital consumption, but also gives them reliable information about effective measures for more sustainability in everyday digital life. In order to better understand the needs and wishes of different consumer groups, the CONSUMER INITIATIVE engages in direct exchange in a proven manner. On October 25, 2023, the Federal Association invited consumers 60+ to a half-day live meeting in the “Haus der Technik” in Essen. Intensive conversations and discussions provided valuable insights into the usage behavior of the target group.

The VERBRAUCHER INITIATIVE eV is the federal association of critical consumers founded in 1985. The focus is on ecological, health and social consumer work.

